Maptelligent, Inc., is Pleased to Announce Its New Management Services Agreement With Mr. Christopher Oudegeest, the Founder of Asbuilt Conditions

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maptelligent, Inc., (OTC PK: MAPT) www.maptelligent.com :



To better enhance the Indoor Mapping Intelligence for a safer and more efficient physical environment, Maptelligent, Inc., is pleased to announce its new management services agreement with Christopher Oudegeest, the founder of Asbuilt Conditions, specialized in surveying buildings to perform services consisting of the use of advanced 3D Lidar (Laser) Scanners along with the state-of-the-art handheld laser measuring devices to produce high integrity as-built drawings & models.

Maptelligent, Inc., provides the latest in indoor mapping capability to its customers, providing an unparalleled digital twin IoT solution set, that uncovers actionable intelligence in your building information management data. The management services agreement between Maptelligent, Inc., and Mr. Christopher Oudegeest will provide surveying buildings to perform services consisting of the use of advanced 3D Lidar (Laser) Scanners along with the state-of-the-art handheld laser measuring devices to produce high integrity as-built drawings & models.

Mr. Christopher Oudegeest has been appointed as the Director of Surveys for Maptelligent, Inc.

Mr. Christopher Oudegeest says, “The ability to enable surveys, as-builts and building information management data into living digital twin will provide proactive and predictive intelligence to clients.”

Mr. Joseph Cosio-Barron, CEO for Maptelligent, Inc., says, “This added component will complement our efforts significantly in the markets we serve. The knowledge and expertise that Mr. Christopher Oudegeest brings will strengthen our growth in the specialty space of indoor mapping capabilities.”

Contact Website:

https://www.maptelligent.com

info@maptelligent.com