Let's Talk Interactive Celebrates Telehealth Awareness Week With Announcement of Newest Board Member: Dr. J. Mack Slaughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive (LTI), a leader in customizable telehealth solutions and provider of HIPAA-compliant telemedicine software and hardware solutions, is recognizing Telehealth Awareness Week with the announcement of its newest board member, Dr. J. Mack Slaughter, MD.

Dr. Slaughter will support LTI during Telehealth Awareness Week, which begins September 19, and help further the company's efforts in bringing telehealth to the mainstream and improving accessibility for those in need.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Slaughter join the team as LTI's newest board member," said Arthur Cooksey, founder of LTI. "We're confident that in working together we can help demonstrate the benefits and advantages of telemedicine technology as part of a more comprehensive solution that balances both in-person and virtual care."

"Connecting with so many people via social media, answering questions and helping to assuage fears and doubts about unknowns in healthcare supports LTI's mission and addresses the problems that telehealth solutions aim to solve," Dr. Slaughter said. "I'm fully on board and optimistic about the benefits telehealth technology can provide."

Slaughter is a renowned emergency medicine physician in the North Texas area, who has built a community of over 260,000 followers on TikTok by clearing up misinformation about COVID-19 and shining a light on other medical conditions in a fun and engaging way. In total, Dr. Slaughter's videos have amassed over 30 million views online, including a recent viral video on Instagram with more than 10 million views.

Before his medical career, Slaughter was a professional singer, touring with headliners and opening for a number of well-known pop artists. His singing career led him to Los Angeles, where he would also pursue professional acting, with appearances in television shows and even a movie.

After achieving notable success in his acting and singing careers, he realized it wasn't his true calling. Slaughter returned to his home in North Texas to earn his medical degree at UT Southwestern in Dallas, Texas, and from there, practice medicine full-time.

On top of being a successful emergency room physician, Dr. Slaughter founded a nonprofit organization called Music Meets Medicine , which sends volunteers to visit young patients at local hospitals to play music and offer lessons.

Telehealth Awareness Week is promoted by ATA (American Telemedicine) and will include events around the country showcasing the benefits and growing adoption of virtual care in U.S. healthcare.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc's global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit https://letstalkinteractive.com.

