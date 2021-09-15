Else Nutrition Launches Major Education & Marketing Programs to Reach the More than 80,000 Pediatricians in North America

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company has identified Pediatricians as a key partner in working with parents to provide better nutrition for their kids.



According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are 67,000 Pediatricians in the United States, and several thousand in Canada, caring for over ~17 million infants and toddlers. This equates to every Pediatrician impacting over 200 kids per year! These clinicians are experts in assessing the health and development of their patients, and in providing meaningful advice to parents, especially when it comes to feeding their child. Data shows that nearly 9 out of 10 parents consult their Pediatricians for a specific recommendation related to nutritional products for their children. These parents are seeking expert advice on what they should and should not be feeding their children for optimal growth, development, and health.

With that in mind, and also recognizing that the majority of physicians receive minimal training on nutrition during Medical School and Residency, there is an opportunity to support their continuing nutrition medical education post graduation. Market research among Pediatricians has identified that there are many misconceptions regarding the benefits of plant-based nutrition for toddlers and children, leading to an opportunity to help educate this directly.

Else Nutrition is committed to creating education programs which will demonstrate that plant-based nutrition can deliver the same nutritional benefits for healthy growth and development as dairy-based alternatives. These programs will serve as a significant importance when Else Nutrition launches the first non-dairy, non-soy plant-based infant formula.

Several key initiatives have recently been launched to the Healthcare Community in the US, including:

This is just the start, Else is committed to developing other programs that will help Healthcare Professionals and parents to make the right choice about plant-based formulas and supplements for their children. Some of these key programs include:

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

If you would like further information on Else™ Kids or Else™ Toddler, please visit our new dedicated HCP website (hcp.elsenutrition.com), or call our dedicated health care professional help-line at (877) ELSE-HCP / (877) 3573-427 with any questions or requests.

