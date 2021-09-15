The Neuroscience of Effective Teams: Sounding Board Teams Up with Leading Psychologists for Upcoming Webinar

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: ﻿ Sounding Board, Inc . , the premier cloud-based coaching platform

WHAT: Will moderate the ATD webcast, "The Neuroscience of Effective Teams." WHEN: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. PT) WHERE: For additional details, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/webinar/the-neuroscience-of-effective-teams .

DETAILS:

Effective teams are the foundation of every successful organization, recognized for driving innovation, productivity and efficiency. On the flip side, dysfunctional teams are characterized by conflict and a lack of engagement, often negatively impacting business outcomes and the bottom line. Understanding the neuroscience behind teams can help organizations overcome common challenges, including those created by the recent shift to a more hybrid, remote workforce.

During this ATD webcast, Kip Kelly, Director, Sounding Board, Inc., will host a lively discussion, featuring insights from Heidi Grant, Ph.D., Director of Research & Development in Learning, EY; Jay Van Bavel, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology and Neural Science, New York University; and Tessa West, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology, New York University. Drawing on their research, the panelists will explore the dynamics of effective teams from a social neuroscience perspective, focusing on motivation, cooperation and decision-making.

Attendees will learn how teams influence feelings, beliefs and behaviors at work, the impact of in-groups and out-groups and how implicit biases affect performance. The session will also cover ways to identify and manage toxic team members, ask for help, drive collaboration and ultimately, build better, more effective teams.

For more information, including registration, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/webinar/the-neuroscience-of-effective-teams.