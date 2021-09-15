Future of the US In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand - 2021 Voice of the Customer Report

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of the US In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand - Voice of the Customer, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study seeks to evaluate the current usage of the in-car marketplace and features on demand (FoD) services such as navigation and location-based features, integration and productivity, driving convenience solutions, remote services and maintenance, in-car personalization, entertainment, and performance and driving services in the United States.

It also focuses on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment, brand, and customer preference.

The study seeks to highlight the most preferred and sought-after in-car marketplace and FoD services and their use cases amongst customers across vehicle segments.

Data was collected through a panel-based survey from respondents across the Midwest and the northeastern, southern, and western regions of the United States. 1,551 decision-makers or key influencers were questioned as part of the survey on in-car marketplace and FoD.

The in-car marketplace section of the study analyses consumers' perspectives towards vehicle purchases in the United States. It also identifies drivers' attitudes towards the user interface for accessing marketplace services and the use of different features of the in-car marketplace.

Research Scope

This study analyses the following:

Interest in and usage of the in-car marketplace and FoD subscriptions

Consumer preference for retail-related products, both outside and in-vehicle

User interface preferences for accessing marketplace services

Interest and willingness to pay, with a price elasticity index provided for FoD across convenience, safety, performance, and other key areas

The ideal price points for select features that could be purchased by customers

It also provides data analysis and pertinent recommendations for market players by country and vehicle segments

Research Highlights

The FoD section in this study highlights FoD services currently popular amongst vehicle owners and also sheds light on emerging ones. It also identifies drivers' willingness to pay, providing a price elasticity index for FoD across convenience, safety, performance, and other key areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Project Objectives and Sample Structure

Future of In-car Marketplace & FoD - Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Data Weighting

2. Growth Dynamics

Key Takeaways

In-car Marketplace Future Customers

Key Products to be Offered via In-car Marketplace

Interest in In-car Marketplace Products by Owned Car and Demography

Preferred Ways of Using In-car Marketplace

Features on Demand Future Customers

Interest in Purchasing FoD

Price Test for Selected FoDs

FoD Price Elasticity of Demand

Overall Interest in In-car Marketplace and FoD

3. In-car Marketplace and FoD Market Overview

Ideal Connectivity Strategy - 3-Step Industry Approach

Changing In-vehicle Expectations - Customer Ecosystem Journey

Future of Automotive Marketplace

Marketplace Ecosystem

Market Place - Different Definitions But One Entity

In-car Marketplace Applications Over the Years

Case Study - GM Marketplace

Feature/Function on demand

Case Study - Audi On-Demand Features

In-car - Retail Ecosystem

In-vehicle Payment and Payment Preferences

Market Growth Analysis - Investments and Future Opportunities

Automotive IVP Market - Platform & Service Comparison

4. Respondent Profile

Preferences Towards Engine Types

Preferred Engine Type - By Currently Owned Engine Type

Preferred Engine Type - By Currently Owned Car Segment

5. In-car Marketplace

Online Shopper Profile

Access to Internet in Car's Multimedia System

Description of In-car Marketplace Shown to Respondents

Real-life Scenarios Were Presented to Respondents

Interest in In-car Marketplace

Frequency of Online Purchases and Monthly Online Spending

In-car Marketplace Prospects Profile

Present Online vs Future In-car Marketplace Bookings and Purchases

Future In-car Marketplace Bookings and Purchases

Typology of In-car Marketplace Shopping Preferences

Highest Driver Reach Estimation - TURF Analysis

Ways to Use In-car Marketplace

Preferred Ways to Use In-car Marketplace

Preferred In-car Marketplace and Credit Card Operators

Enticements to Share Car Data with Car Manufacturer

Reasons for Lack of Interest in In-car Marketplace

6. Features on Demand

Description of FoD Shown to Respondents

Real-life Scenarios Provided to the Respondents

Price Sensitivity of Selected Features on Demand

Points Presented to the Respondents in a Price Sensitivity Test for the 14 FoD

Interest in FoD

Perception of the FoD Concept

Features on Demand Prospects Profile

Interest in Purchasing FoD

FoD Willingness to Pay

Acceptance of Hardware Update Needed for FoD Use

Preferences Towards Hardware Update Payment and Installation Process

Reasons for Lack of Interest in FoD

7. Features on Demand Potential Revenue

The Possible 7-year Revenue Calculation Was Created to Better Understand the Potential of Individual FoDs

Possible 7-year Revenue

Share of Possible 7-year Revenue by Payment Type

FoD Potential - Summary

8. Features on Demand Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand

FoD Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand

FoD Price Elasticity of Demand

Self-Driving Car-Mode - Willingness to Pay

Automated Valet Parking - Willingness to Pay

Car Pre-Conditioning and Control via Smartphone - Willingness to Pay

Wi-Fi Hotspot Inside Car - Willingness to Pay

In-built Navigation - Willingness to Pay

Range Extension for EV from 200 to 300 mil - Willingness to Pay

Live Traffic and Location Services - Willingness to Pay

In-car Video Games - Willingness to Pay

In-car Monitoring of Driver - Willingness to Pay

Smartphone Mirroring - Willingness to Pay

Performance and Driving Enhancement Modes - Willingness to Pay

Voice Assistant - Willingness to Pay

Digital Car Key - Willingness to Pay

Supercharging Capabilities - Willingness to Pay

9. List of Exhibits

