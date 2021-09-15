Pierre Caland Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the “Early Warning Report”) pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the disposition of common shares (the “Common Share” or “Common Shares”) and warrants to purchase Common Shares (the “Warrants”) of 48North Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “48North”) by Pierre Caland. The Company’s head office is located at 257 Adelaide Street West Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1X9.



On September 1, 2021, the Company and HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”) announced that they completed the previously announced arrangement (the “Arrangement”), pursuant to which HEXO acquired all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares in the capital of the Company (the “48North Shares”) by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, each 48North shareholder was entitled to receive 0.02366 of a HEXO Common Share for each 48North Share held immediately prior to the Arrangement (the “Consideration”). Warrants to purchase 48North Shares (the “48North Warrants”), upon exercise, would entitle the holder thereof to receive, in lieu of the number of 48North Shares to which such holder was theretofore entitled upon exercise of such 48North Warrants, the Consideration in the form of HEXO Common Shares that such holder would have been entitled to be issued and receive if, immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement, such holder had been the registered holder of the number of 48North Shares to which such holder was theretofore entitled upon exercise of such 48North Warrants. For more information, please refer to the Company’s press release dated September 1, 2021, announcing the completion of the Arrangement.

Immediately prior to the Arrangement, Mr. Caland beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 28,375,825 48North Shares and 6,666,667 48North Warrants, representing approximately 12.54 % and 15.49 % of the issued and outstanding 48North Shares on an undiluted and diluted basis, respectively. As a result of the Arrangement, Mr. Caland no longer has, and will not have, any 48North Shares.

A copy of the early warning report for Mr. Caland will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

