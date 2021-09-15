Global microRNA Markets Report 2021-2028 - High Investments in miRNA R&D Initiatives for Development of New Diagnostic Tests & Therapeutics

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global microRNA Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microRNA market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Extensive research activities targeted towards exploring the potential functions of microRNA (miRNA) to design novel therapeutic solutions against different diseases is set to contribute to the adoption of miRNA instruments and consumables. These studies assist in understanding the mechanism of action of the signaling pathway, further integral to develop miRNA drug candidates.
For instance, in June 2020, Munich researchers have discovered that a specific microRNA helps in preserving the integrity of the endothelium and hence reducing the risk of atherosclerosis. Robust funding in biotechnology companies offering miRNA therapeutics is further propelling the influx of miRNA companies.
For instance, in February 2021, InteRNA Technologies received a funding of USD 22.46 million in a Series B funding round, led by AurorA Science, an Italian biotech investment company.
The funding will support the clinical evaluation of INT-1B3, its microRNA lead candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors. In addition, the grants will help in advancing proprietary preclinical drug candidates for addressing a variety of cancer indications.
Moreover, microRNAs (miRNAs) can influence the expression of certain genes, which makes it a potential solution for developing future medicine. Additionally, researchers are exploring the role of micro-RNA in the management of SARS-COV-2 infection. Studies have indicated that miRNAs play a vital role in regulating innate and adaptive immune systems.
Furthermore, studies have shown that the expression of these miRNAs has a role in the host's response against the coronavirus and other respiratory viruses. Several in-silico experimentations have displayed that miRNA interactions with SARS-CoV-1 cause upregulation of some miRNA such as miR-574-5p, miR-17, and miR-214; helping in the inhibition of viral replication.
Hence, studying the changes in miRNA expressions using sequencing instruments can contribute to understanding the pathogenesis of such chronic respiratory infections.
microRNA Market Report Highlights
- The consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue the trend in the forecast period owing to the use of PCR consumables for facilitating efficient RNA purification and multiple enzymatic steps
- The instruments segment is expected to witness gradual growth through 2021 to 2028 owing to its high costing and established penetration of PCR instruments for sequencing miRNA
- The profiling, localization, and quantification instruments segment dominated the market as it is an integral step that is witnessing an influx of technological advancement
- For instance, the development of bead-based miRNA profiling involves specific oligonucleotide probes which are later detected using flow cytometry
- The isolation and purification is expected to witness the fastest CAGR through 2021 to 2028 owing to the gaining popularity of studying gene expression for the identification of diseases
- The infectious disease segment generated the highest revenue in 2020, attributed to a steep increase in the adoption of miRNA isolation and purification kits across COVID-19 research and diagnostic workflows
- miRNA isolates are emerging as fundamental components to assess SARS-COV-2 infection characteristics
- They are involved in mechanisms such as alteration in epigenetic regulation, genomic instabilities, biogenesis machinery defects, and aberrant transcriptional control
- The cardiovascular disease segment is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 16.1% owing to the rising application of miRNAs as biomarkers for cardiovascular disorders such as myocardial infarction, atherosclerosis, and coronary artery disease
- The academic and government research institutes is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the high adoption of research tools for studying miRNA in research institutes
- North America emerged as the highest revenue-generating region, capturing more than 45.0% revenue share in 2020 owing to its strong patent base for microRNA
- Research institutes in the region are conducting extensive research activities to find a link between miRNA and metabolic disorders
- For instance, in October 2020, a group of researchers from Regents of the University of California discovered that a microRNA is associated with metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes obesity, and insulin resistance
- Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth through 2021 to 2028 due to developing research infrastructure and involvement of local players in manufacturing kits and reagents
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers Analysis
- Outbreak of COVID-19
- Recent innovations in applications of miRNAs
- Increased adoption for use as a biomarker
- Therapeutic applications
- High investments in miRNA R&D initiatives for development of new diagnostic tests & therapeutics
- Success of miRNA in clinical trials
- Technological advancements to support nucleic acid studies
- Exponentially declining cost of sequencing
Market restraint Analysis
- High cost associated with microRNA kits and other products
- Challenges in handling RNA & in-house development of assays for microRNA detection
- Poor reproducibility of research and specificity of products
- Limited life science research infrastructure in emerging markets
Companies Mentioned
- Merck KGaA
- QIAGEN
- Horizon Discovery Group Co.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Synlogic
- GeneCopoeia, Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- Quantabio
- NanoString Technologies, Inc.
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- LGC Limited
- BioGenex
- SeqMatic LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shkkmp