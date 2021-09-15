The Global Cranial Implants Market is expected to grow by $ 351.45 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cranial Implants Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05192406/?utm_source=GNW

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the cranial implants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the target population requiring cranial implants and growing demand for patient-specific implants. In addition, increase in the target population requiring cranial implants is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cranial implants market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The cranial implants market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Customized cranial implants

• Non-customized cranial implants



By End-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Specialty neurosurgery clinics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing focus on advanced and biocompatible materials as one of the prime reasons driving the cranial implants market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cranial implants market covers the following areas:

• Cranial implants market sizing

• Cranial implants market forecast

• Cranial implants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cranial implants market vendors that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, evonos GmbH & Co.KG, Jeil Medical Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., KLS Martin Group, Medartis Holding AG, Medtronic Plc, Renishaw Plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the cranial implants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

