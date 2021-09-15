UEFA European Football Championship (Euro 2020) Post Event Financial Analysis Report with Focus on the Impacts of COVID-19

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UEFA European Football Championship (Euro 2020) - Post Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Despite having had to deal with a number of major obstacles in getting the tournament played, the European Championships were successfully ran, with live fans seen across all host cities, ensuring no games were played behind closed doors, much like the majority of domestic leagues in 2020/21.

The return of fans saw an estimated $179.82 million generated collectively in ticket sales, through forced restrictions on capacities resulted in an estimated loss $356.2 million in potential sales. Sponsors remained committed to the tournament as Nike and adidas once again battled for the most visible kit supplier for the competing national teams. The report also takes a closer look how well the tournament was watched, with a particular focus on how its viewing figures stacked up for the Final in England and Italy.



This report takes a closer look at the completed European Championships from 2021, after a 12 month delay. As well as looking at the impact COVID-19 had on the event, the report also looks at the attendance figures, ticket sales revenue, sponsorship and media rights landscape throughout the four weeks of competition.



Highlights include the overview of how the competition fought against COVID-19; looked at how sponsors reacted to the changes of the tournament; and offers figures as to how well watched the tournament was watched in major markets in Europe and around the globe.



Scope

This report looks to give a strong overview of the main business related aspects of the European Championships competition.

It offers a strong insight into the deals and media landscape of the 2021 event with a strong break down of all concerned major deals.

The competition, like so many in global sport over the past 15 months, has struggled with the events of the pandemic and this report looks at highlighting the major issues faced and contextualise the extent to which it has been effected.

Reasons to Buy

The report offers a strong review of one of the biggest sports competitions to take place around the world in 2021.

It also offers a good insight into how obstacles were overcome in order to get to a position of played out full competition matches.

Key Topics Covered:



1. COVID-19 Impact



2. Attendances



3. Sponsorship Rights



4. Media Rights



List of Tables

Ticket Sales Table

List of Figures

COVID-19 Graphs

Attendance Graphs

Kit Suppliers Chart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgem0z