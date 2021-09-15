Revolution Medicines to Participate in 3rd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted drugs to inhibit frontier targets that drive and sustain RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming 3rd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit being held September 21-23, 2021. Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development, will serve as chairperson for one of the conference’s scientific tracks and moderate a panel discussion during the virtual event. In addition, Jan Smith, Ph.D., senior vice president, biology and Bob Nichols, Ph.D., project lead for RMC-6291, the company’s development-stage KRASG12C(ON) inhibitor, will each deliver a scientific presentation as part of the conference.



Details of Revolution Medicines’ participation in the 3rd Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit are as follows:

Presentations:

Title: Targeting KRASG12C(ON) & Potential Application to Overcoming Drug Resistance in RAS-Addicted Tumors Presenter: Bob Nichols, Ph.D., project lead for RMC-6291 Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Time: 11:55 a.m. Eastern Title: Combination Strategies to Defeat RAS-Addicted Cancers Presenter: Jan Smith, Ph.D., senior vice president, biology Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Panel Discussion: Title: On the Horizon – Discussing the Post-Approval Landscape for Successful RAS Drugs Beyond AMG510 Moderator: Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021 Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Scientific Track: Title: Validating Robust Combination Strategies Chairperson: Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development Date/Time: Wednesday, September 22, 2021; 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Thursday, September 23, 2021; 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Eastern

Additional information on the Digital RAS-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit is available through the conference website at https://ras-drugdevelopment.com/



About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6291, RMC-6236, and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in development include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, and RMC-5845.

