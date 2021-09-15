Guskin Gold Corp. (OTCQB:GKIN) Reports Kukuom Property Samples Returning Up to 46.6 Grams Per Tonne Gold

SAN JOSE, CA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Guskin Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “Guskin Gold”) (OTCQB: GKIN), a company focused on acquiring and advancing gold properties in Ghana, the world’s seventh largest gold producing nation, is pleased to report initial samples collected at the Company’s Kukuom property open pit tested up to 46.6 grams per tonne gold.

In preparation for an upcoming drill and open pit bulk testing program scheduled to begin in October 2021, the Company collected six samples on the Kukuom property from the hard rock vein, surrounding open pit wall, and two historic alluvial tailing piles found onsite (see Figure 1).

Most notably, three samples were taken from two bedrock pits exposed vein and measured 46.6 grams per tonne (g/t) and 10.65 g/t gold. The third sample was a combination of both pits, crushed, and panned with the slurry measuring 23.3 g/t gold (see Figure 2). Additionally, a random wall sample taken measured 1.84 g/t gold, and samples of two historic tailing piles were also taken to be studied. Historic tailing samples may be of interest for studies of historic artisanal mine locations, non-modern mining techniques, the gold left behind from the alluvial payload. The two samples contained 1.14 g/t and 0.80 g/t gold.

The six samples collected were overseen by Naana Asante, Guskin Gold CEO, and Owusu Sekyere Boateng, P.Eng. MEng, head of Mine Operations and Engineering and were delivered to ALS Geochemistry Labs' facility in Kumasi, Ghana. The six grab samples tested for gold were determined by ALS’ method Au-AA23, which is a fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish on a 30-gram split. Guskin Gold is reliant on ALS in Kumasi, for its quality assurance/quality control protocol, as these are preliminary samples and limited in number.

Mr. Boateng, Guskin Gold Mine Operations head, states: "We have remained very active advancing our programs and defining targets on our Kukuom property in advance of our drill program and open pit, bulk sampling. The positive results of high-grade gold samples, and multiple geophysical anomalies, represent strong drill targets for the Company and very favourable indicators for our bulk sampling program."

The Company will be conducting a drill program with field crews in October with efforts focused on opening a test pit for bulk sampling.

About the Kukuom Project and the Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt

The Kukuom Property covers a total surface area of 156 square kilometers and is located in the highly renowned Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt between the cities of Goaso and Bibiani. Known gold producers including Newmont, Kinross, Anglogold Ashanti and Asanko Gold, and are all within 100km of the Kukuom Project area.

Historical production in the Sefwi-Bibiani gold belt include Newmont's world class Ahafo Mine with over 17 million ounces of gold, Kinross’ Chirano Mine at 5 million ounces, and the historic Bibiani Mine with 7 million ounces.

The Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt is a 40 to 60 km wide typical Birimian volcanic belt, striking 220km in Ghana and extends SW to the coast in Cote d'Ivoire. It is located north of, and parallel to, the prolific Ashanti Gold Belt, which hosts many of Ghana's active producing gold mines.

About Guskin Gold Corp.

Guskin Gold Corp. (OTC: GKIN) is a junior mining company publicly traded in the United States, with its head office in Santa Clara, California. Guskin is focused on gold exploration and alluvial mining in Ghana, the number one gold producer in Africa and seventh largest gold producing country in the world. The company’s leadership team is world-class. Many are native to Ghana, all offer specialized expertise in the business of gold exploration, mining, public markets, and finance. And all are passionately committed to the success of the company, our partners, and investors. For additional information please visit www.guskingold.com.

Qualified Person Statement

Guskin Gold's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Owusu Sekyere Boateng, P.Eng. MEng, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101. The reader is cautioned that grab rock samples while not representative of the grade of mineralization of an occurrence or target, are useful in prospective determination and geological features.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosure

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with the exploration and exploitation of the Kukuom Concession, new mineral and/or gold projects, securing necessary financing, the future of the U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations pertaining to the mining and exploration of mineral properties in Ghana and internationally. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.





