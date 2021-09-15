Position Imaging Expands Executive Team To Support Engineering, Sales, And Service

STRATHAM, N.H., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Position Imaging, Inc , a pioneer in omnichannel logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, today announced the company has added Dick Sillman as Vice President of Engineering, Matthew Knoff as Vice President of Service, and Matt Haynes as Senior Vice President of Sales to its senior executive team. The new appointments underscore Position Imaging’s strong growth and need for additional resources to oversee its rapidly expanding retail and residential sales.



“The pandemic has heightened society’s expectations with the common denominator among clients being improved safety and convenience. Customers, both residential and retail, are seeking an easy, contact-free, self-serve experience when retrieving packages, purchases or conducting returns,” said Ned Hill, Founder, and CEO, Position Imaging. “We welcome these seasoned executives and look forward to their contributions in helping us evolve our computer vision and machine learning innovations while enhancing product support to elevate our customers’ experiences.”

Dick Sillman joins Position Imaging as Vice President of Engineering and brings extensive experience delivering many products in the enterprise, industrial, and consumer electronics domains. In this role, Sillman will be responsible for all product development activities including software, hardware, quality assurance, and manufacturing. Prior to joining the company, he delivered many well-known products for Apple, Microsoft, and Tile, as well as several highly innovative startups. In addition, Sillman held Vice President of Engineering positions at OnLive, Tile, and Enlighted, Inc. where he delivered the world’s first cloud-based AAA video game service; drove engineering and released to mass production of 20M+ unit volumes; and led product development for industry-leading data analytics and energy savings for Google, AT&T, and other large corporate sites respectively.

Matthew Knoff joins the company as vice president of service and fulfillment, where he will focus on Position Imaging’s customer experience and product support initiatives as well as lead the development and maintenance of PI’s integrated operations platform. Prior to joining the company, Knoff was co-founder and Chief Operations Officer (COO) for ButterflyMX, provider of the world’s first smartphone video intercom. An innovative operations leader known for designing holistic, scalable business strategies, Matthew has produced world-class operational platforms that position growth-stage SaaS companies for rapid, stable expansion.



Matt Haynes brings twenty years of multifamily experience to Position Imaging and joins as senior vice president of sales. In this position, he will focus initially on driving revenue growth in the multifamily vertical by building Position Imaging's sales processes and teams. Prior to joining the company, Haynes served as vice president at Parcel Pending where he focused on automating solutions to the growing package management challenges facing multifamily housing communities. In addition, he held sales leadership roles at Rentlytics and Level One.

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through iPickup® to improve Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store (BOPIS) and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

