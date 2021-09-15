Fast & Furious and Ghostbuster Movie Themed Car NFTs To Sell Live at Inaugural Houston Auction

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”) is pleased to announce that today it is launching its second exclusive SparkNFT auction in partnership with Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.



The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Film Fan Series contains a pair of specially selected sales of two vehicles tied to some of Hollywood’s most popular movies Ghostbusters and The Fast and The Furious.

The two cars included in this SparkNFT auction are a recreation of the awesome Cadillac Miller-Meteor used as “Ecto 1” in the 1984 film Ghostbusters, and the actual custom 1994 Toyota Supra featured in the 2001 movie The Fast and The Furious and the 2003 sequel 2 Fast 2 Furious.

These two amazing vehicles have become icons among film and automotive enthusiasts alike with their distinctive appearances. Now, thanks to our partnership with Barrett-Jackson, they will be immortalized as highly collectible SparkNFTs.

The live auction for the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Film Fan Series will take place on Friday, September 17, at the inaugural Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Auction at the NRG Center in Houston, Texas. The sale will include:

Lot #4001 – 1959 Cadillac Superior “Ecto 1” Ghostbusters movie replica

Lot #4002 – 1994 Toyota Supra from the movie The Fast & The Furious

Each SparkNFT will feature 1 x exclusive video, 1 x illustration and 3 x still images all for the collector to enjoy from their Motoclub digital wallet. Registration for the auction can be made he r e .

Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer of Barrett-Jackson, commented ahead of the auction: “The Barrett-Jackson Prestige Collection was a huge hit with our clients, and we’re confident that the Film Fan Series will generate lots of interest amongst enthusiasts of both the cars and the movies.”



Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks, said: “June’s auction was a resounding success, with interest exceeding all our expectations. We’re absolutely delighted we’ve been able to mint NFTs featuring two classic movie legends, and I’m looking forward to seeing the response from collectors and enthusiasts over the course of the Houston auction.”

The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2021 Film Fan Series auctions mark the second round of sales activity for Motoclub this September, following the sell-out release of our first SparkNFT pack drop. Further pack drops are scheduled for later this Fall.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia. Motoclub is partnering with some of the biggest names in motorsport, and classic and contemporary vehicles, such as Barrett-Jackson auctions, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs will be minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

For more information go to http://www.m o toclub.io

Media Contact Richard Hilton media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.curre n cyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyw o rks.io or www.se d ar.com and www.sec.g o v searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian.hopkins@currencyworks.io