The Global Digital Isolator Market is expected to grow by $ 389.96 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

Our report on the digital isolator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for industrial automation, advantages over optocouplers, and board area reduction. In addition, the rising need for industrial automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital isolator market analysis includes technology and application segments and geographic landscape.



The digital isolator market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Capacitive digital isolator

• Inductive digital isolator

• Optical digital isolator



By Application

• Industrial process control

• Power supply and regulation control

• Healthcare

• Instrumentation and measurement

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of digital isolators in higher altitudes as one of the prime reasons driving the digital isolator market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of high-speed multi-channel plc input isolator and the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on digital isolator market covers the following areas:

• Digital isolator market sizing

• Digital isolator market forecast

• Digital isolator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital isolator market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the digital isolator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

