MasterControl Announces the Latest Release of Its Software and the Start of a New Beta Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a global provider of software solutions for life sciences and other regulated industries, today announced the latest updates to its Quality Excellence and Manufacturing Excellence solutions, as well as the launch of a new beta program for quality event management (QEM).



This release, version 2021.3, is available to all of the company’s cloud customers. It features updates driven by customers’ own suggestions and delivers improved collaboration, efficiency, flexibility, and user experience.

Highlighted features in version 2021.3 include:

Product Families in Manufacturing Excellence, a feature that simplifies management of different recipes and product variations, now offers table aggregations. This further enhances the user experience with the capability to enter data with calculations inside the system, removing the need to import Excel files.

MasterControl’s new single sign-on improves the user experience for authentication and reduces the administrative burden with easier setup.

Single step collaboration will save users time and improve version control with the ability to edit in-line when using Office 365 documents.



As with every product release, several features added in this release are a result of customer feedback. MasterControl collects this feedback via UserVoice, an active response forum for MasterControl customers to make suggestions regarding the product.

“We are always striving to make MasterControl products easier to use and more beneficial for our customers,” said Matt Lowe, chief product and marketing officer at MasterControl. “We value the partnership and open communication we have with our customers, especially when it comes to improving user experience.”

In addition to a new product release, MasterControl recently launched a beta program for development of a new, advanced quality event management (QEM) product. Currently, 14 customers are enrolled with representation around the globe.

The beta product features an innovative approach to creating workflows, enabling any user to create and modify quality event processes regardless of technical experience. They will have best practice templates available to them and can easily configure the processes to meet the needs of their organization. Ultimately, with the new QEM product, customers will be able to easily manage quality events and reduce deployment time.

“Our beta programs are another great opportunity for customers to experience new product capabilities and shape features,” said Lowe. “Not only are we excited about what is coming with QEM but also succeeding products as well.”

MasterControl has been a leader in quality management systems for more than 25 years. To learn more about their quality and manufacturing solutions, please visit mastercontrol.com.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

