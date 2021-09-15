AUTHOR TONY MANERA ANNOUNCES GOODREADS GIVEAWAY CONTEST FOR HIS NEW MYSTERY NOVEL 'VOICES IN THE WIND - A Matter of Honor'

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manera breaks the traditional Mafia stereotype with a character who speaks out against violence, collects modern art, and is inspired by books such as Machiavelli's The Prince and Donald Trump's The Art of the Deal.

Don Pasquale seeks fame and fortune through his inside track on a five-billion-euro project. After rival Mafia boss Rizzo is assassinated, he expects smooth sailing, until he receives a mysterious warning from his boyhood friend Inspector Bellini. "Isn't it amazing how peaceful Etna is most of the time? Yet, even when a mantle of snow covers its peak, there could be a devastating eruption." Soon after, the European Investment Bank, worried about Mafia entanglement, freezes its share of the project's funding. Don Pasquale decides to fly to England to raise money from some unscrupulous wealthy associates, unaware that people he has always trusted are about to betray him.

A complex investigation involving police forces in Italy and Canada, plus the Scotland Yard, the FBI, and Interpol brings the story to its surprising climax. The Sicilian resort town of Taormina, with its scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, provides the primary setting for the plot's epic clash between corruption and the pursuit of justice.

From Kirkus Review: "Fast-paced story that wastes no time in building to its climax ... An efficient and intriguing, if sometimes bumpy, tale."

From BookLife Review: "A mafia story full of unexpected twists, betrayals, and local details that delivers a welcome change of pace."

From Indies Today Review: "A well-planned mystery with a quick pulse and bold Sicilian flavors."

