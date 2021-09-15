Alluxio to Present at ApacheCon about Data Orchestration for Machine Learning

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of open source data orchestration software for large-scale analytics and AI/ML workloads, today announced that two of its senior engineers will lead a session at ApacheCon , being held virtually on September 21-23, 2021.



Alluxio Session Details:

Session Title: “Alluxio Data Orchestration for Machine Learning” under the Big Data track

Session Time: Wednesday, September 22 at 15:50 UTC / 11:50 AM ET / 8:50 AM PT

Session Presenters: Alluxio’s Founding Engineer and VP of Open Source Bin Fan; and Software Engineer Lu Qiu

Session Overview: Alluxio’s capabilities as a Data Orchestration framework have encouraged users to onboard more of their data-driven applications to an Alluxio powered data access layer. Driven by strong interests from our open-source community, the core team of Alluxio started to re-design an efficient and transparent way for users to leverage data orchestration through the POSIX interface. This effort has a lot of progress with the collaboration with engineers from Microsoft, Alibaba and Tencent. Particularly, we have introduced a new JNI-based FUSE implementation to support POSIX data access, created a more efficient way to integrate Alluxio with FUSE service, as well as many improvements in relevant data operations like more efficient distributedLoad, optimizations on listing or calculating directories with a massive amount of files, which are common in model training. We will also share our engineering lessons and roadmap in future releases to support Machine Learning applications.

ApacheCon is the official global conference series of The Apache Software Foundation (ASF). Since 1998 – before the ASF’s incorporation – ApacheCon has been drawing participants at all levels to explore ”Tomorrow’s Technology Today” across 300+ Apache projects and their diverse communities. ApacheCon showcases the latest developments in Apache projects and emerging innovations through hands-on sessions, keynotes, real-world case studies, trainings, hackathons, and more.

To register for ApacheCon, visit here .

Tweet this: @Alluxio will present at @ApacheCon on #DataOrchestration for #MachineLearning https://bit.ly/3zGUhVy #cloud #opensource

About Alluxio

Alluxio is the creator of open source data orchestration software for hybrid cloud environments. Alluxio orchestrates data closer to data analytics and AI/ML applications in any cloud across clusters, regions, and countries, providing memory-speed data access. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistently higher performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals industries. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Venture. Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for Alluxio

978-649-7189

beth@alluxio.com