Treatment.com Partners with MentorMate to Create the Future of Healthcare AI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE) (OTC: TREIF) (FSE: 939), a healthcare AI technology company, announces the consolidation of their advanced Artificial Intelligence development capabilities with MentorMate, a leading healthcare software development firm based in the United States. The move to MentorMate combines Treatment’s software support for the Global Library of Medicine with support and maintenance of Cara ™, Treatment’s mobile application providing AI support for better consumer health decisions.



MentorMate is a global leader in mobile application development, with over 700 developers in the United State and the EU. Headquartered in Minneapolis near Treatment’s US operations, MentorMate specializes in advanced solutions for leading health care organizations. With over 19 years in business and over 1,400 completed projects, MentorMate has the experience and scale to support rapidly expanding products.

According to Treatment CEO, John Fraser, “Treatment is excited to partner with MentorMate. Together we have the depth and the experience to support Treatment’s world-class set of medical AI products. Consolidating the expertise of the Global Library of Medicine with Treatment’s major products at Mentormate allows the most rapid and reliable development environment for ensuring a successful North American platform with a subsequent global distribution. After a long search, we are confident that MentorMate can provide us with the technical and business expertise to support our complex and highly valuable software. MentorMate’s proven track record in delivering high quality health care software demonstrates they have the experience to deliver and support our growing portfolio of healthcare solutions.”

“MentorMate is proud to be selected by Treatment.com to support their mission of improving access to medical knowledge about common medical conditions and by reducing the cost and complexity of accessing health information globally. Navigating your health is complex, requiring interpretation of your medical history and understanding individual characteristics impacting the likelihood of disease. Treatment is positioned to address these through the application of AI, and are committed to a much needed goal we are proud to support.” - Bjorn Stansvik, Founder & CEO MentorMate.

About Treatment.com

Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help consumers improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver and Minneapolis, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the parent company of Cara. Cara empowers consumers to take control of their health with the launch of an innovative mobile app powered by this exclusive AI engine.

For more investor information on Treatment.com please visit https://treatment.com/investors/.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Treatment.com, International, Inc. (Treatment) and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Treatment, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Treatment’s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Treatment with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Treatment. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Treatment will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

