Canoe Intelligence Appoints Blackstone Veteran, Vishal Saxena as New CTO

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence (“Canoe”), a financial technology company redefining data management processes for alternative investors, wealth managers, asset servicers, and capital allocators, today announced the appointment of a new Chief Technology Officer, Vishal Saxena.

Vishal brings over 20 years of academic and industry experience within financial services to his new role. He will leverage his experience in team building, process optimization, software development, project management and alternative and private investments domain knowledge to support Canoe’s growing client base and strengthen the company’s product and technology strategy.

Prior to joining Canoe, Vishal was a Managing Director in the Blackstone Technology and Innovations group. During his tenure at Blackstone, Vishal oversaw application development for several business systems and enterprise platforms, including the integration of fund accounting systems with Canoe’s automated technology, and supported various corporate functions. Recognizing the efficiencies gained from Canoe at Blackstone, Vishal was motivated to join Canoe as an executive team member to aid in driving Canoe’s growth and industry adoption.

Prior to joining Blackstone, Vishal led various software development teams at Capital IQ, a division of Standard & Poor’s, where he was most recently Director of Data Technology. Before Capital IQ, he held various software development roles at Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Sapient.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Vishal to the Canoe team,” said Jason Eiswerth, Chief Executive Officer at Canoe Intelligence. “For almost a year, we’ve collaborated with Vishal while implementing Canoe technology at Blackstone and have been impressed with his ability. Vishal has a highly unique track record of scaling teams and advancing technology solutions within fast-paced environments. I have no doubt that he will help propel Canoe to the next phase of growth as we continue to expand our global client base and help firms automate their alternative investment processes.”

“I’m excited to join the Canoe team and look forward to contributing to the company’s success from both a technology and strategy perspective,” said Chief Technology Officer, Vishal Saxena. “Canoe is truly modernizing the alternative investment space by simplifying data extraction, standardizing data ingestion and automating manual business processes and reporting. I’m eager to get started.”

Vishal received a B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He also received a Master of Engineering degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, and a Master of Science degree in Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta. Vishal recently joined the board of Reach the World, a non-profit organization making the benefits of world travel accessible to classrooms.

This news follows Canoe’s announcement of the completion of its Series A extension funding led by clients, Blackstone and Carlyle and, and a new partnership with State Street.

ABOUT CANOE INTELLIGENCE

Canoe Intelligence reimagines alternative investment data processes for hundreds of leading institutional investors, capital allocators, asset servicing firms and wealth managers. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe’s technology automates the highly-frustrating, time-consuming, and costly manual workflows related to alternative investment document and data management, extraction and delivery. With Canoe, clients can refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth, increase efficiency, and gain deeper access to their data. Canoe’s AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm. www.canoeintelligence.com