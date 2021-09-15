Causality Link Launches Third Generation of its AI-Driven Financial Research Platform

Salt Lake City, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Causality Link, an advanced, AI-driven financial information technology provider, today announced the third generation of its platform. The technology now includes automated hourly alert queries, the Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Navigator Tool, an expanded scope of system detection and more.

The Causality Link platform is an AI-powered system that collects millions of documents globally, in real-time, to identify explicit cause-and-effect statements relating indicators and events, aggregating the knowledge of thousands of authors into a single deductive system. Having processed and analyzed more than 100 million texts in 27 languages spanning the past seven years of market activity, the platform provides a global look at the forces acting on the financial markets.

With the new features, the platform now enables precise alerts on specific news derived from its analysis of over 8,000 newspaper sources and government publications. These automated alert queries produce hourly notifications on new content relevant to any KPI of a company, industry, country or portfolio. The queries leverage both the causal graph and signal extracted from texts to define the scope of the analysis and issue precise alerts for each KPI driver. Accessed through the platform’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) API, users can also input Bayesian Network (BN) queries to generate BNs around specific KPIs, providing a maximum coherence aggregated thesis. These BNs are used to generate trading signals or compare the thesis extracted from the news to a locally developed one.

The KPI Navigator Tool leverages big data analytics queries to identify causal drivers and associated trends over multiple years of content. Users can select among any combination of thousands of indicators, geographies and industries indexed by the system and view aggregated statistics that cite the drivers, frequency and detailed quotes where authors explain causal connections.

The platform’s core natural language processing (NLP) has been extended to better understand events and causal links between events. The new architecture is now updated every two weeks with new concepts detected with its proprietary topic trending software, enabling a continuous semi-automatic adjustment of the ability to understand and analyze discussions about emerging concepts, such as ESG and cryptocurrency. Among other enhancements, the platform now recognizes discussions about exchange rates covering over 70 currencies.

“We are extremely proud of the advancements our team has made in expanding the breadth and depth of concepts the platform can recognize. Our improved tooling not only increases automation for our technology moving forward, but also presents an opportunity for industry-wide progress,” added Eric Jensen, CTO and co-founder of Causality Link. “Our work with international partners has resulted in a greater focus on global regions and stock exchanges. As a result, both indexes have more than doubled since the last major release, allowing us to track discussions referencing over 180 operating exchanges worldwide.”

Additional new features include:

Expanded ontology – In addition to increasing the platform’s ontology and supporting continuous updating, the firm has introduced the ability to dynamically add new types of descriptors on top of the existing ones: location, industry, company and product. This increases the flexibility and descriptive power of the data model. Users can now drill deeper into descriptors. For example, it is now possible to isolate the type of energy that powers a car or the gender of government program recipients.

– In addition to increasing the platform’s ontology and supporting continuous updating, the firm has introduced the ability to dynamically add new types of descriptors on top of the existing ones: location, industry, company and product. This increases the flexibility and descriptive power of the data model. Users can now drill deeper into descriptors. For example, it is now possible to isolate the type of energy that powers a car or the gender of government program recipients. Updated SaaS application – The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application that gives users access to real-time analysis of its licensed content has been updated to incorporate the breadth and depth of new NLP precision, continuing to ensure that access to underlying content is intuitively available and can sort and filter through even tens of thousands of articles with ease.

“Causality Link offers a unique new way to analyze worldwide news including ESG news. I am convinced that the understanding of “why” will become essential for all future decisions in that important space,” said Matthieu Keip, Innovation Lead, Amundi Technologies.

About Causality Link

With its advanced AI-driven research platform, Causality Link helps investment research professionals produce smarter decisions by better understanding the “causal links” between their subjects and various market indicators. Causality Link was formed on the notion that long-term success in AI and Machine Learning requires a balance of human and machine collaboration that leverages the strongest qualities in each. Causality Link’s platform merges explicit expert knowledge of causation – not simply correlation – with the mathematical power of predictive analytics, enabling professionals to gain big-picture understanding of the financial markets. Visit www.causalitylink.com to learn more.

