Skimlinks Announces Winners of the Commerce Awards for Publishers 2021, as US Publisher Commissions Grow 59%

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skimlinks, a Taboola company, is delighted to announce the winners of the fourth annual Commerce Awards for Publishers (CAPS) 2021. Unveiled last night at a hybrid in-person and virtual ceremony, awards were handed out across an expanded roster of 18 categories, the largest in the awards' history.

This year's judging panel included representatives from AWIN, Rakuten Advertising, CJ Affiliate, Partnerize and Digiday, bringing together some of the brightest minds from across the industry.

Winners this year include repeat entrants like Hearst, Condé Nast and Refinery29, alongside publishers new to Skimlinks' network like Katie Couric Media and POPSUGAR.

The awards come in the wake of the successful acquisition of Skimlinks' parent company Connexity by Taboola. They also arrive as publishers' commissions in the US are up 59% year-to-date, reflecting the continued e-commerce boom and growth of commerce content as a revenue stream for editorial publishers.

"It has been fantastic to have our clients together again after a year apart," said Bill Glass, Connexity CEO. "The quality of entries this year has been higher than ever, and it's been fantastic to be able to showcase the work of our publishers through new categories that reflect their efforts to support people in these uncertain times."

New categories like The Best "New-Normal" Article help to illustrate the key role commerce content can play as service journalism. In all there were over 220 submissions this year, another record result.

"Our U.S. network has tripled in size in the last three years, and I'm delighted to host our largest ever awards as a reflection of the progress, from our technologies and our clients," Glass added.

Winners of The CAPS 2021:

Best "New-Normal" Article

Katie Couric Media

Best Athleisure or Loungewear Article

POPSUGAR

Best Beauty Article

Hearst Harper's Bazaar

Best Bedding/Mattress Article

Refinery29

Best BIPOC-owned Business Article

Vox Media - The Strategist

Best Black Friday 2020 Article

Hunker

Best Commerce Content Domain

USA TODAY - Reviewed

Best Evergreen Article

The Knot

Best Female-founded Brand Article

Mansueto Ventures - Fast Company

Best Global Strategy

Condé Nast

Best Holiday Campaign

Hearst - Good Housekeeping

Best Newcomer

Katie Couric Media

Best Streaming Article

Gear Patrol

Best Sustainability Article

New York Post

Best Technology Article

Condé Nast - WIRED

Best Way Day Article

DotDash - The Spruce

Fastest Growing Publisher

Verizon Shopping

Industry Champion Award

USA Today - Reviewed

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy's, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

