Detroit Thermal builds on sustainability commitment with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

Detroit, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detroit Thermal, a clean steam energy supplier, today announced the company’s enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program. One of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States, MIGreenPower enables DTE Electric customers to attribute a greater percentage of their energy use to Michigan-made wind and solar beyond the 15% DTE already provides. Detroit Thermal will gradually increase its MIGreenPower enrollment to attribute 100% of its electric usage to renewable resources by 2030. The company’s commitment will ultimately offset the carbon dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gas emissions from over 1,000 passenger vehicles driven for a year.*

Since 1903, Detroit Thermal’s steam distribution system has been an innovative energy solution for Detroit and a critical piece of the city’s infrastructure and economic recovery. Detroit Thermal delivers clean steam energy through an extensive underground network that runs throughout the greater downtown Detroit area and serves more than 100 buildings. Produced with clean natural gas and offering unique advantages, the system continues to provide clean, safe steam energy, now partially derived from renewable sources. For more than 100 years, Detroit Thermal has served most of Detroit’s noteworthy buildings, including GM Renaissance Center, TCF Center, Fox Theater, Detroit Medical Center, Ford Field, The Fisher Building, City of Detroit, and Wayne State University.

“Sustainability has always been at the center of what we do, and enrolling in MIGreenPower reinforces that commitment,” said Todd Grzech, CEO of Detroit Thermal. “Because of the customers we serve and the nature of our work, our enrollment will make a significant clean energy impact on the City of Detroit and the overall region. We’re thrilled to join DTE in the fight against climate change and continue working to build a cleaner future for all.”

Detroit Thermal joins over 400 businesses and nearly 40,000 residential customers who are using MIGreenPower to reduce their carbon footprint and accelerate the development of renewable energy in Michigan. Detroit Thermal customers, General Motors and Bedrock Detroit, are also part of the MIGreenPower program. Other prominent MIGreenPower program subscribers include Ford Motor Company, the University of Michigan, the Detroit Zoo and the State of Michigan. MIGreenPower subscribers annually support 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy, which has the environmental benefit equal to taking 277,400 passenger cars off the road for a year.*

“DTE’s MIGreenPower program is extremely popular with our residential, business and commercial customers,” said Brian Calka, director, Renewable Solutions for DTE Energy. “The program’s success is based on the value it provides to our customers. MIGreenPower offers an easy, affordable option for customers who want to reduce their carbon footprint without the upfront cost or ongoing maintenance involved with installing their own rooftop solar system. For business customers with clean energy goals, like Detroit Thermal, MIGreenPower provides a turnkey solution.”

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.

About Detroit Thermal

Unique among Detroit utilities, Detroit Thermal delivers clean steam energy through an extensive, redundant, underground network that runs throughout the greater downtown Detroit area and services more than 100 buildings. The steam is used for space heating, domestic hot water heating, absorption chilling, humidification, cooking, sterilization, and beer brewing. Produced with clean natural gas, our environmentally friendly system offers building owners and facilities managers several important advantages:

Detroit Thermal’s steam distribution system has been an innovative energy solution for Detroit since 1903. More than 100 years later, it is still providing clean, safe steam energy as effectively as ever–only now, it is partially derived from clean, renewable sources.

Detroit Thermal is a critical piece of Detroit’s energy infrastructure and economic recovery. The extensive network provides steam for cost-effective space heating, hot water heating and absorption cooling to customers throughout the greater downtown area.

Sometimes referred to as “district energy,” our service is an alternative to the cost and complexity of operating on-site steam boilers, water chillers or other energy systems.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.