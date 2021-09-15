Generac Announces Virtual Webcast of Upcoming 2021 Investor Day

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that it will be providing a virtual webcast of the formal presentation during its upcoming 2021 Investor Day.



Generac will be holding the Investor Day on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, where Aaron Jagdfeld, President and CEO, and other members of the Company’s management team will discuss key strategic priorities and growth opportunities for Generac. The Company will simultaneously webcast its Investor Day presentation beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT that day and should conclude at approximately 1:30 p.m. EDT.



A link to the live webcast will be available prior to the scheduled presentation time on Generac's website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link, along with a link to the presentation slides. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.



Any interested parties are requested to register in advance for the virtual webcast by clicking on the following link below:



https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=1D247D36-5F87-4CDC-829D-333406B62C9A



About Generac



Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

