LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Provides Update on OTCQB Uplisting Process

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) (“LiveToBeHappy” or the “Company”), a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform, today announced several actions taken by its board of directors to accelerate the Company’s uplisting to the OTCQB, furthering its transformation strategy. Those include:



Approved an increase in authorized common shares from 1.5 billion to 2.35 billion to ensure adequate coverage of warrants, options, and convertible rights that are already in place and to ensure coverage of restricted shares to be issued in conjunction with the closing of the acquisition companies currently under Letter of Intent (LOI).





Approved the conversion of 400 million common shares owned by Russ Sinacori, Chief Operating Officer, and Bob Silver, Executive Chairman, to restricted Preferred B shares.



Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, “We are thrilled to be advancing our business transformation strategy and are taking the final steps to ultimately uplist the stock to the OTCQB. By shifting some of our executives’ ownership to preferred shares, we were able to limit the increase in our common shares needed to complete the multiple transactions we are finalizing in our pipeline. To put this more simply, we will be increasing our number of shares by less than one times, while increasing our revenue and EBITDA generation capabilities by several times, once these transactions are complete. Additionally, as previously disclosed, we engaged HoganTaylor, LLP as our audit partner and they have nearly completed their due diligence having moved to the audit process, the final step towards uplisting to the OTCQB. Moving to the OTCQB is one of our strategic initiatives, with the aim of providing greater visibility and transparency to the investment community as LiveToBeHappy executes its growth strategy and looks to drive future shareholder value.”

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. Looking forward, LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has several pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

