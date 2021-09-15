Neumentum to Participate in the UBS Biotechnology Private Company Symposium

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumentum Inc., a pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the way pain is treated – without opioids – today announced that Scott Shively, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Neumentum, and Dr. Joseph Pergolizzi, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Neumentum, will provide a brief corporate update at the UBS Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 4:00PM ET. Management will also host investor meetings during the conference.



About Neumentum: Addressing a National Health Emergency

Opioid use is considered a critical public health concern in the US. In 2018, 9.9 million people over the age of 12 reported misusing prescription opioid pain relievers1, and opioids were involved in 46,802 overdose deaths2. Opioids also account for over 305,000 emergency department visits annually for non-fatal overdoses3. Despite these staggering statistics, and the frequently reported opioid-induced side effects such as nausea, vomiting, constipation and somnolence, 168 million prescriptions– over 51 prescriptions per 100 Americans–were written for opioids in 2018.4

Neumentum is dedicated to becoming a leading non-opioid analgesic and neurology specialty pharmaceutical company with product candidates that have the potential to provide the benefits of safe and effective pain management, without the risks for abuse, misuse and diversion seen with opioids or the opioid-induced side effects including potentially life-threatening respiratory depression. Neumentum is led by a world-wide executive team of biotech and pharmaceutical industry leaders who have extensive experience in pain and neurology, from drug development through commercialization. For more information, visit www.Neumentum.com.

