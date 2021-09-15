ZAGG Introduces Screen and Case Protection for the new iPhone 13 Range of Smartphones, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPad mini (6th gen)

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today introduced screen protection and protective case solutions for the new Apple® iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. ZAGG also announced screen protection for the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPad mini (6th gen).



“ZAGG protects better, which means we do more than just protect people’s digital devices from drops and falls,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG. “To us, protect better means 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. We integrate the latest innovations—like D3O® impact protection and Eyesafe® blue light filtration technology—to help protect the devices that hold memories, funny texts, important messages, and priceless pictures.”

ZAGG is proud to announce the launch of its “Protect Better” campaign featuring Marshawn Lynch in this campaign video.

The ZAGG product lineup for the new iPhone 13 range of smartphones includes:

ZAGG InvisibleShield

iPhone 13 Lineup

Glass Elite ($39.99) – The foundation of InvisibleShield’s strongest tempered glass screen protector ever, Glass Elite is the next step in the evolution of unbeatable glass screen protection.

– The foundation of InvisibleShield’s strongest tempered glass screen protector ever, Glass Elite is the next step in the evolution of unbeatable glass screen protection. Glass Elite Anti-Glare ($44.99) – Now our strongest glass screen protection comes with a matte finish designed to prevent glare from direct light.

– Now our strongest glass screen protection comes with a matte finish designed to prevent glare from direct light. Glass Elite VisionGuard ® ( $49.99) – Glass Elite VisionGuard features Eyesafe® technology that filters up to 40% of the peak toxic blue light in the range of 435-440nm 1 , protecting from the effects of over exposure to blue light, without changing the screen colors.

– Glass Elite VisionGuard features Eyesafe® technology that filters up to 40% of the peak toxic blue light in the range of 435-440nm , protecting from the effects of over exposure to blue light, without changing the screen colors. Glass Elite Privacy 360 ($59.99) – The new Glass Elite Privacy 360 provides advanced impact protection and features a new four-way privacy filter that prevents looky-loos from seeing your screen in portrait and landscape mode. It’s one of the most advanced privacy filters on the market. No more side-eye or over-the-shoulder peeks allowed.

– The new Glass Elite Privacy 360 provides advanced impact protection and features a new four-way privacy filter that prevents looky-loos from seeing your screen in portrait and landscape mode. It’s one of the most advanced privacy filters on the market. No more side-eye or over-the-shoulder peeks allowed. Glass XTR ($59.99) – We’ve pulled out all the stops for Glass XTR. This is our strongest glass screen protection reinforced with the revolutionary impact protection material D3O. It has an extremely touch-sensitive surface with a hydrophilic layer to reduce friction as you move your finger across the surface of the screen. We’ve also added an enhanced Eyesafe layer that filters up to 40% of the peak toxic blue light1. These features come together in a screen protector optimized for gaming and engineered to be our best.



Built on the foundation of ZAGG’s strongest glass screen protection ever, the glass range for iPhone 13 smartphones also features ClearPrint technology, an exclusive oil-diffusion treatment that makes fingerprints virtually disappear from your screen, and an antimicrobial treatment to protect your screen protector2. And with our universal drop-in tray and alignment tabs, it’s now easier to install than ever.

Apple Watch Series 7

Ultra Clear ($14.99) – Incredibly clear and unbelievably tough, Ultra Clear offers advanced clarity and a glass-like surface to accentuate the sharp images and vibrant colors in the most advanced displays. ZAGG’s Ultra Clear screen protector fits the Apple Watch perfectly to protect from scratches and drops.

– Incredibly clear and unbelievably tough, Ultra Clear offers advanced clarity and a glass-like surface to accentuate the sharp images and vibrant colors in the most advanced displays. ZAGG’s Ultra Clear screen protector fits the Apple Watch perfectly to protect from scratches and drops. GlassFusion ($29.99) – This flexible hybrid glass break-through combines military-strength materials with the aesthetic properties of glass to form virtually unbreakable screen protection with a smooth finish and complete clarity.

– This flexible hybrid glass break-through combines military-strength materials with the aesthetic properties of glass to form virtually unbreakable screen protection with a smooth finish and complete clarity. GlassFusion 360 ($39.99) – Get all-around protection with a sleek, TPU bumper that protects the bezel of your watch from nicks and scratches, and a virtually scratch and shatter-proof hybrid glass screen protector with an antimicrobial treatment to protect the screen protector2.



iPad mini (6th gen)

Glass Elite VisionGuard ($54.99) – The same great screen protector available for the iPhone 13 range is also available for your iPad mini. Filter up to 40% of peak toxic blue light in the range of 435-440nm with Glass Elite VisionGuard1.



ZAGG Gear4 for iPhone 13 Lineup

Non-MagSafe

Havana ($29.99) – The sleek, stylish Havana case incorporates D3O into the top, bottom, and corners of the case to protect the most vulnerable areas of your device. The Havana is drop resistant from up to 10 feet (3 meters) 3 .

– The sleek, stylish Havana case incorporates D3O into the top, bottom, and corners of the case to protect the most vulnerable areas of your device. The Havana is drop resistant from up to 10 feet (3 meters) . Copenhagen ($39.99) – Gear4 is serious about strength and sustainability. So, we’ve created the flexible Copenhagen case made with D3O Bio, the world’s most advanced, plant-based protection material manufactured with up to 52% renewable resources as opposed to fossil-based resources 4 . Copenhagen gives you 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection 3 . With the Copenhagen case, you can protect your device, and the planet.

– Gear4 is serious about strength and sustainability. So, we’ve created the flexible Copenhagen case made with D3O Bio, the world’s most advanced, plant-based protection material manufactured with up to 52% renewable resources as opposed to fossil-based resources . Copenhagen gives you 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection . With the Copenhagen case, you can protect your device, and the planet. Crystal Palace ($39.99) – Crystal Palace is drop resistant up to 13 feet (4 meters) 3 thanks to the D3O approved material. The backplate is made of polycarbonate, the same material that's used in bulletproof glass, so it will keep your device safe and sound.

– Crystal Palace is drop resistant up to 13 feet (4 meters) thanks to the D3O approved material. The backplate is made of polycarbonate, the same material that's used in bulletproof glass, so it will keep your device safe and sound. Santa Cruz ($39.99) – You really can have both style and substance. The Santa Cruz case comes in metallic color-matched shades designed to harmonize with your new iPhone 13 device and protect it from drops up to 13 feet (4 meters) 3 .

– You really can have both style and substance. The Santa Cruz case comes in metallic color-matched shades designed to harmonize with your new iPhone 13 device and protect it from drops up to 13 feet (4 meters) . Denali ($49.99) – Denali provides serious protection with a no-slip grip and textured finish. This durable, hardback case is reinforced with D3O that surrounds the frame and back plate for 16 feet (5 meters) of drop protection3.



MagSafe compatible

Crystal Palace Snap ($ 4 9.99) – the Crystal Palace Snap case unites sleek, transparent design with unbeatable drop protection. Made from D3O Crystalex™, the most transparent, non-yellowing, and dye transfer resistant material used in phone cases 5 , the Crystal Palace Snap is 5G compatible and provides up to 13 feet (4 meters) 3 of drop protection.

And it’s MagSafe compatible, so the MagSafe charger “snaps” right into place. The crystal-clear polycarbonate flaunts the iPhone colors, making it a smart choice to showcase and protect the iPhone 13 smartphone lineup.

– the Crystal Palace Snap case unites sleek, transparent design with unbeatable drop protection. Made from D3O Crystalex™, the most transparent, non-yellowing, and dye transfer resistant material used in phone cases , the Crystal Palace Snap is 5G compatible and provides up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection. And it’s MagSafe compatible, so the MagSafe charger “snaps” right into place. The crystal-clear polycarbonate flaunts the iPhone colors, making it a smart choice to showcase and protect the iPhone 13 smartphone lineup. Santa Cruz Snap ($49.99) – The vibe in Santa Cruz, California is fun-loving, open, and proud of it. What you see is what you get—which perfectly describes the Santa Cruz Snap case. This MagSafe compatible case has a transparent, scratch-resistant surface that highlights the D3O impact protection material in the edges of the case. Santa Cruz Snap contains recycled plastics which makes it the “clear” choice for eco-conscious consumers. And Santa Cruz Snap comes with all the features you need like an improved grip, slim design, 5G compatibility, and drop protection from falls up to 13 feet (4 meters) 3 .

– The vibe in Santa Cruz, California is fun-loving, open, and proud of it. What you see is what you get—which perfectly describes the Santa Cruz Snap case. This MagSafe compatible case has a transparent, scratch-resistant surface that highlights the D3O impact protection material in the edges of the case. Santa Cruz Snap contains recycled plastics which makes it the “clear” choice for eco-conscious consumers. And Santa Cruz Snap comes with all the features you need like an improved grip, slim design, 5G compatibility, and drop protection from falls up to 13 feet (4 meters) . Milan Snap ($49.99) – Your phone is a work of art, so your case should be too. The Milan Snap does more than just protect; it enhances the beauty and technology of your device. This MagSafe compatible case is made with D3O Crystalex and provides up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection 3 . The inspired design has a vibrant color gradient and elegant detailing that highlights the magnetic technology. A scratch-resistant, non-yellowing surface preserves the crystal clarity of the case 5 . With Milan Snap, your phone is runway ready.

– Your phone is a work of art, so your case should be too. The Milan Snap does more than just protect; it enhances the beauty and technology of your device. This MagSafe compatible case is made with D3O Crystalex and provides up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection . The inspired design has a vibrant color gradient and elegant detailing that highlights the magnetic technology. A scratch-resistant, non-yellowing surface preserves the crystal clarity of the case . With Milan Snap, your phone is runway ready. Vancouver Snap ($54.99) – Did you know Vancouver, BC is home to more than 170 game development studios? The new Vancouver Snap case from Gear4 pays homage to this vibrant city. We designed a case for mobile gamers with 13-foot (4 meter) drop protection 3 , MagSafe compatibility, air vents, and a textured surface with a contoured grip so you can play comfortably for as long as you want. Vancouver Snap is the perfect companion for virtual and IRL adventurers.

– Did you know Vancouver, BC is home to more than 170 game development studios? The new Vancouver Snap case from Gear4 pays homage to this vibrant city. We designed a case for mobile gamers with 13-foot (4 meter) drop protection , MagSafe compatibility, air vents, and a textured surface with a contoured grip so you can play comfortably for as long as you want. Vancouver Snap is the perfect companion for virtual and IRL adventurers. Denali Snap ($59.99) – We named this case “Denali” in honor of the tough and enduring indomitable spirit of the mountain. The MagSafe compatible Denali Snap case provides serious drop protection—16 feet (5 meters) 3 —with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. The entire back interior of the case is reinforced with D3O, so you know you’re getting superior protection. But that’s not all: Denali is also 5G compatible.

– We named this case “Denali” in honor of the tough and enduring indomitable spirit of the mountain. The MagSafe compatible Denali Snap case provides serious drop protection—16 feet (5 meters) —with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. The entire back interior of the case is reinforced with D3O, so you know you’re getting superior protection. But that’s not all: Denali is also 5G compatible. Brooklyn Snap ($59.99) – The Brooklyn Snap case is named after the famous NYC borough that offers unlimited opportunities for adventure and inspiration. Brooklyn Snap is MagSafe compatible and provides up to 13 feet (4 meters) of drop protection3. Its classic design uses modern materials, vegan leather, recycled plastics, and D3O Bio—a revolutionary plant-based impact material4. So, professionals and explorers alike can set out with complete confidence in their phone case protection.



Reinforcing ZAGG’s leadership in the protective case industry, every Gear4 case in the iPhone 13 lineup contains an antimicrobial treatment with properties built in to protect the case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. Additionally, to help build a more sustainable future, ZAGG will donate funds to Eden Reforestation Projects with every Gear4 protective case sold at Verizon or ZAGG.com. To learn more, please visit https://www.zagg.com/sustainability.

Availability:

ZAGG accessories for these Apple devices are available beginning today on ZAGG.com with some products arriving in the coming weeks. Consumers may find ZAGG InvisibleShield and ZAGG Gear4 products at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Best Buy, and Walmart stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device6. With more than 250 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Eyesafe Labs Spectrophotometer Test, 3/12/21

2Contains an antimicrobial treatment that protects the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

3Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing

4Plant based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used

5Anti-yellowing testing conducted by 3rd party lab using UV light

6Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Apple, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. D3O and Crystalex are registered trademarks of Design Blue Limited. Eyesafe is a trademark of Healthe LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and Mediamarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

