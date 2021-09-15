Nightfood Sponsors Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine Annual Conference

Pioneering night snack company advancing awareness among behavioral sleep specialists



Tarrytown, NY, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the snack company addressing America’s $50 Billion nighttime snacking problem, today announced the Company is sponsoring the Society for Behavioral Sleep Medicine’s (SBSM) 3rd Annual Scientific Conference.

It is estimated that over 100 million snacks are consumed in the United States between dinner and bed on any given night. The most popular choices are cookies, chips, and, of course, ice cream.

These snacks are known to be generally unhealthy, but they can also be specifically disruptive to sleep quality when consumed before bed.

It is believed human appetite and cravings for sweets and fats naturally peak in the evening, at the same time willpower is at its weakest. This hard-wired biological programming drives America’s rampant nighttime snacking behavior. The result is that unhealthy night snacking is a significant ongoing problem for consumers. Nightfood is pioneering the night snack category, with sleep-friendly snacks to satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, and more sleep-friendly way.

As a key sponsor of the annual conference, Nightfood aims to expand awareness of the Nightfood brand among leading experts in the field, resulting in the acceleration of consumer understanding of the critical link between nutrition and sleep. Leading behavioral sleep specialists from around the world will learn more about Nightfood while also having an opportunity to sample the ice cream.

“With growing interest in the field from global powerhouses like Pepsi, Nestle, and Unilever, we see a significant category forming around night snacks,” stated Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “As the category pioneer, it’s our responsibility to advance the category itself, along with our brand. Our relationship with SBSM presents the opportunity to do that through the world’s thought leaders on sleep hygiene.”

Nightfood advisors Dr. Lauren Broch and Dr. Michael Grandner are members of SBSM. Dr. Grandner is the organization’s President-Elect. Dr. Broch holds a Master of Science degree in Human Nutrition, and a Doctorate in Psychology with specialized training in sleep disorders. Dr. Grandner is the director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona, and serves on the Board of Directors of the Sleep and Wellness task force for the NCAA, and has published over 175 articles and chapters on issues relating to sleep health, and current and past consulting clients include Casper, Fitbit, Natrol, Major League Baseball, the International Olympic Committee.

“Part of the SBSM mission is to promote awareness of how behavioral factors impact sleep,” remarked Dr. Grandner. “Until recently, the impact of nutrition on sleep has been largely overlooked. Nightfood takes a pragmatic and evidence-based approach to improving overall sleep hygiene with sleep-friendly versions of the most popular nighttime snacks.”

Nightfood announced last week its sleep-friendly ice cream will soon be rolling into hotels across the country through a distribution partnership with a leading hotel chain. The announcement comes on the heels of a recently completed pilot test conducted by the partner brand. Management projects widespread distribution in thousands of hotel outlets by early 2022. This is anticipated to both accelerate revenue growth while also advancing consumer adoption of the night snack concept and category.

Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine

The Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine (SBSM) is an interdisciplinary organization committed to advancing the scientific approach to studying the behavioral, psychological and physiological dimensions of sleep and sleep disorders and the application of this knowledge to the betterment of individuals and societies worldwide (https://www.behavioralsleep.org).

Nightfood: Pioneering the Night Snacks Category

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms these snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep due to excess fat and sugar consumed before bed.

Nightfood is pioneering the category of night snacks. Nightfood ice cream, the brand’s first mainstream product, is uniquely formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.

Unlike regular ice cream, Nightfood was formulated to contain more tryptophan, vitamin B6, calcium, magnesium, zinc, prebiotic fiber, and casein protein. It also has less sugar, less fat, and a lower glycemic profile. Because of its great taste and unique nutritional profile, Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women.

The brand won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood ice cream is available in divisions of Walmart, Albertson’s, and H-E-B, as well as many regional supermarket chains and independent retailers, and select hotel locations.

