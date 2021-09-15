CreditSights Hires Cisar as Global Head of Strategy

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreditSights, Inc., the independent voice of credit markets, announced the hiring of a new Global Head of Strategy, Winifred (Winnie) Cisar. She joins the CreditSights team with more than a decade of experience in institutional research across the investment grade and leveraged finance markets. In her new role, she will continue providing actionable strategies to a wide range of investors across the US, Europe and Asia.

“We are excited to have Winnie join our team, as her expertise in the global credit markets provides a nice complement to our fundamental research offering,” said Chris Ucko, Chris Ucko, Head of CreditSights and Lev Fin Intelligence. “We look forward to expanding our credit strategy work under her leadership.”

Winnie most recently served as the Head of Credit Strategy and a Managing Director at Wells Fargo. She also has experience in Energy and Power investment banking, high yield Health Care research and high yield trading. Among her many recognitions, Winnie was selected as one of Charlotte Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 for 2020. She is a frequent panelist and commentator for industry events and media outlets such as CNBC, Bloomberg TV, BNN and Yahoo Finance.

“I am excited to be a part of the CreditSights team and contribute to the global growth and success of the company,” said Winnie Cisar. “My background of developing a strategic vision, team leadership and client-centricity, will allow me to collaborate with the existing team and assist in the evolution of our brand.

Winnie graduated from Emory College with a B.A. in International Studies and completed her J.D. and M.B.A at the Emory School of Law and Goizueta Business School. Winnie holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 55 and 63 licenses and is a member of the North Carolina and Illinois Bar Associations.

About CreditSights