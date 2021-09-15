The Global Currency Counting Machine Market is expected to grow by $ 373.27 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Currency Counting Machine Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006346/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the currency counting machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in counterfeit currency, rising number of bank branches in developing economies, and the counting accuracy offered by currency counting machines. In addition, increase in counterfeit currency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The currency counting machine market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The currency counting machine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Retail

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing need for weight-based currency counting machines as one of the prime reasons driving the currency counting machine market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of multi-currency forex cards and digitization of payments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on currency counting machine market covers the following areas:

• Currency counting machine market sizing

• Currency counting machine market forecast

• Currency counting machine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading currency counting machine market vendors that include Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Billcon Corp., Cummins-Allison Corp., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, GLORY Ltd., GRGBanking, Guangdong Baijia Baiter Co. Ltd., Julong Co. Ltd., Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd., and Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd. Also, the currency counting machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

