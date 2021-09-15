Small Pharma Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Provider

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce it has engaged Kanan Corbin Schupak & Aronow, Inc. d/b/a KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”) to provide investor relations and public relations services (the “Services”).



KCSA has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV in providing the Services to the Company. KCSA will receive an average monthly fee of U.S.$22,750 plus applicable taxes. The Services to be provided under the agreement between the Company and KCSA (the “Agreement”) will commence on September 15, 2021 for a period of six (6) months (the “Initial Term”) and shall automatically continue after the end of the Initial Term unless either the Company or KCSA provides written notice of termination at least 30 days prior to the end of the Initial Term. Commencing on the first anniversary of the Agreement, the monthly fee payable to KCSA will automatically increase annually by 5.0%. If the agreement is not terminated at the end of the Initial Term, the Agreement can be terminated by either party by providing at least 45 days’ prior written notice of termination. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement.

“We are delighted to serve as public and investor relations counsel to Small Pharma. KCSA has established itself as a leading communications firm to the psychedelics and central nervous system therapeutics industry. We believe in the promise of psychedelic-assisted therapy and are confident in the ability of the management team from Small Pharma to develop solutions that effectively address depression disorders,” commented Jeffrey Goldberger, Managing Partner and Principal of KCSA Strategic Communications. “As its communications partner, our job is to insert management into ongoing and relevant conversations taking place in the media and to raise the Company’s profile with potential partners and the investment community.”

The Company and KCSA act at arm’s length and to the knowledge of the Company, KCSA does not currently own any securities of Small Pharma. The engagement of KCSA remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in the healthcare, financial services, technology, and consumer sectors. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drive results for clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the engagement and activities of KCSA, including the approval of the Agreement by the TSXV, and the Company’s ability to develop solutions to effectively address depression. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s business and results of operations; the impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the “MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Small Pharma’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.