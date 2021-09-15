U.S. Senator Susan Collins to Inspire Future Leaders at Husson University’s Distinguished Speaker Series

BANGOR, MAINE, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University’s new Distinguished Speaker Series will feature U.S. Senator Susan Collins as their inaugural speaker. Her presentation will take place on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the University’s Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business at 62 Kagan Drive in Bangor.

“I look forward to sharing some of the most recent efforts I have championed in the Senate that will strengthen Maine’s economy and workforce and create jobs,” said Collins. “Prior to joining the Senate, I served as the founding executive director of the University’s Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business. It’s always a pleasure to return to campus and have the opportunity to speak with students. Events like this are a great way to enrich students’ college education.”

The purpose of Husson University’s new Distinguished Speaker Series is to educate students, alumni and community members on the challenges facing businesses and related professions. In addition, this series is designed to inspire those who will become our future leaders. Launched in conjunction with the opening of Husson’s new College of Business building, this series includes dynamic speakers from a variety of disciplines ranging from banking, government and security, to management, marketing and more.

“Senator Collins has devoted her life to public service and representing the people of Maine,” said Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA, president of Husson University. “Her first-hand insights into the inner workings of business and government will provide our students with a wealth of knowledge they wouldn’t otherwise be able to obtain.”

In recognition of Collins’ numerous contributions to the University and the community, she was awarded an honorary doctorate of public service from Husson in 1997.

All upcoming events in the Distinguished Speaker Series are free and open to the public. Due to concerns about COVID-19, seating is limited. Guests will need to register in advance to attend the event. In instances where there are space limitations, seating may be allocated by invitation only. Visit https://tinyurl.com/CollinsAtHusson to register. A registration confirmation will be emailed to all attendees. The University is requiring all attendees to wear masks during the Senator’s presentation.

Future events in the Distinguished Speaker Series include presentations by Eric Rosengren, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston on October 13, 2021 from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. and Stephen Smith, the president and CEO of L.L.Bean on November 18, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

“As the home of Maine’s largest College of Business, Husson University is the natural choice for a speaker series that features such accomplished professionals,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP, dean of the College of Business and New England School of Communications (NESCom). “In addition to furthering the education of our students, gatherings like this provide an opportunity for members of the public to hear directly from influential members of the business community and government who affect our national, state and local economy.”

More about U.S. Senator Susan Collins:

Susan Collins, '97H, Maine’s senior United States Senator, was first elected to the Senate in 1996. She ranks eleventh in Senate seniority and is the most senior Republican woman. She serves as a senior member of the Appropriations Committee and is the ranking member of the Transportation and Housing Appropriations Subcommittee. She is also a member of the Aging Committee; the Intelligence Committee; and the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

Collins has earned a national reputation for working across party lines. For the last eight consecutive years, she has ranked as the most bipartisan member of the U.S. Senate. Known for her Maine work ethic, Senator Collins has cast more than 7,900 consecutive votes and holds the longest perfect voting record in the history of the U.S. Senate. Throughout her Senate service, she has been a champion of small businesses. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Collins authored the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This program provided a lifeline to tens of thousands of Maine small employers and supported the jobs of hundreds of thousands of Mainers.A native of Caribou, Maine, Collins graduated Phi Beta Kappa from St. Lawrence University and joined the staff of then-Congressman, and later Senator, William Cohen. She was appointed director of the Small Business Administration’s regional office in Boston by President George H.W. Bush, and she was the founding executive director of the Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business at Husson University in Bangor, Maine.

