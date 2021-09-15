Triterras Hires Perry Mangers as Vice President of Financial Reporting

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, today announced the appointment of Perry Mangers, CPA, to the newly created role of Vice President of Financial Reporting. He will report to Chief Financial Officer Alvin Tan.



Mangers is a finance professional with more than 20 years of wide-ranging corporate and board-level experience. His areas of specialty have included initial public offerings, global reporting, financial controls, SOX compliance, financial systems implementations, technical accounting and M&A advisory functions. He will be responsible for financial reporting in compliance with the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and International Financial Reporting Standards.

Most recently, Mangers was Director of Financial Reporting for Parsons (NYSE: PSN), a technology-focused defense, intelligence, security, and infrastructure engineering firm. Prior to Parsons, Mangers held the role of Vice President, Corporate Accounting, at Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J), a $13 billion technical professional services firm, where he led the company’s financial reporting, general accounting, and FP&A teams.

“Perry is an experienced decision maker with outstanding analytical skills that will greatly benefit Triterras as we address our regulatory obligations. I’m confident he can adeptly fulfill the demands of the role so that we can deliver timely financial information to investors and the marketplace,” said Alvin Tan, Chief Financial Officer, Triterras.

Mangers brings a wealth of international finance experience to strengthen Triterras’ global reporting practice. During his time at Jacobs, Mangers relocated to Sydney for two years to assist with the integration of the $1.2 billion acquisition of Sinclair Knight Merz. He also led Oracle financial system implementations in Canada, England and Ireland. He was Finance Director for Jacobs’ Irish operations during a period of unprecedented growth.

“I’m excited to join a fast-paced, sophisticated company at a pivotal moment in its growth story. I look forward to working collaboratively with the finance team and utilizing my deep financial background to create value for the business around the world,” said Mangers.

Mangers holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington and was licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in California.

About Triterras

Triterras is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Triterras’ actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include Triterras’ expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Triterras’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to risks and uncertainties incorporated by reference under “Risk Factors” in Triterras’ Form 20-F (001-39693) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 16, 2020 (the “Form 20-F”) and in Triterras’ other filings with the SEC. Triterras cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Triterras cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Triterras does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

