SiCar Farms Mexico Advised Save Foods On the Conversion of All Its Packing House Facilities To Use Save Foods’ Product

TEL AVIV, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. (“Save Foods” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announces that Following the company’s Press release from June 15 2021 SiCar Farms Mexico Ltd. (“SiCar Mexico”) advised that all their facilities are now using Save Foods product.

Headquartered in Mexico, SiCar Mexico is a grower, packer and international distribution company of high-quality, nutritious fruits and vegetables throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. SiCar Mexico’s most popular product is its Persian limes, grown on 10,000 acres of company-owned orchards. In addition to limes, SiCar Mexico also manages the packing and distribution of over 100,000 tons of Mexican-grown tropical fruits and vegetables at its packing centers in Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and New Jersey.

SiCar Farms Mexico CEO, Daniel Gudiño commented on the announcement, “We were amazed by the quick reaction by one of our customers, a major U.S. food retailer. Since we started using SavePROTECT on our Persian limes, the major retailer reported a five-day increase in shelf life. Internally, we noticed a 50% reduction in rotten lime count. After seeing these results, we fast-tracked our decision to add SavePROTECT to our entire network.”

“Worldwide demand for high-quality produce, delivered using the best sustainable practices, processes and products available, continues to grow. Using SavePROTECT across our operation will facilitate our ability to provide customers with top-quality, longer-lasting produce. They will also benefit from a reduction in waste, better sustainability results and increased revenues,” added Gudiño.

Dan Sztybel, the chief executive officer of Save Foods Ltd., added, We were very excited to be informed that our product is now used in all SiCar Mexico’s facilities. We believe that this will support our market penetration and accelerate our sales “More than 1.4 million tons of lime were consumed in the United States in 2018, and we look forward to working with SiCar Mexico as they work to expand their share of this market.”

Sztybel concluded, “The benefits that Save Foods’ products provide companies like SiCar Mexico go beyond improved quality, longer shelf life and reduced waste. These qualities potentially translate into a broader sales horizon, higher revenue potential and reduced expenses, making Save Foods-treated produce the natural choice across the distribution chain.”

Mexico’s climate provides for a year-round growing season and is particularly favorable for tropical fruits and vegetables, which are in high demand in the United States. According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, Mexico produced 37 million metric tons of fruits and vegetables in 2017. The country exports approximately 28% of its output, with 80% of shipments to the United States, accounting for approximately $800 million in 2018.

About SavePROTECT ™

The Company’s proprietary SavePROTECT formulation is a blend of food-grade acids that are considered as Generally Recognized as Safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when used as intended in fruit and vegetable wash applications and used in conjunction with an oxidizer. Treatment with SavePROTECT leaves no residue of toxicological significance on the treated produce, an important quality for growers seeking greener and healthier products.

About Save Foods, Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food-tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing, including citrus fruits, avocado, mango, pears, apples and bell pepper.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product.

For more information, visit our website at https://savefoods.co/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this press release when we discuss the benefits our products may provide companies like SiCar Mexico, that the qualities of our products provide may translate into a broader sales horizon, higher revenue potential and reduced expenses, making our treated produce the natural choice across the distribution chain, the growing worldwide demand for high quality produce, that the use of SavePROTECT across SiCar Mexico’s operation will facilitate their ability to provide their customers with top quality, longer lasting produce, and that SiCar Mexico’s customers may benefit from a reduction in waste, better sustainability results and increased revenues. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

