Eaton Partners Bolsters Private Funds Team With New Hires

ROWAYTON, Conn., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to announce the hiring of Akrati Agarwal and D.J. Ciaburri as Directors in the Private Funds Group.



Ms. Agarwal has been named Director and Project Manager in the Private Funds Group and brings more than 10 years of private capital, investment banking, and management consulting experience. She joins Eaton Partners from Focuspoint Private Capital Group, where she served as Project Management Director. Earlier in her career, Ms. Agarwal was an investment banking associate in the Financial Institutions Group at UBS.

Mr. Ciaburri will focus on distribution within the Private Funds Group. With more than a decade of investment banking experience, he was most recently Director in the Private Funds Group at UBS. In this role, he oversaw multiple large transactions and was responsible for raising capital from institutional limited partners for private equity, debt, real estate, and infrastructure investment vehicles. Previously, he was a Private Equity Associate at Riveria Investment Group.

Additionally, Steve Eaton has relocated to New York from London to serve as Managing Director in the Private Funds Group. The move follows his time spearheading the substantial growth of Eaton Partners’ Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) business over the past several years.

In this new role, Mr. Eaton will continue working closely with Ophir Shmuel, Co-Head of EMEA, and the rest of the London-based project management and origination teams. Mr. Eaton will help oversee the marketing of EMEA mandates in North America. He will also take on some of his prior responsibilities as a senior member of the North American private markets sales team and cover select institutional investors.

“These new hires and personnel moves are yet another commitment to growing our Private Funds Group,” said Jeff Eaton, Partner at Eaton Partners. “Both Akrati and D.J. bring significant experience and the proven ability to raise capital efficiently and effectively. Steve’s relocation to New York also strengthens our trans-Atlantic relationships, which have been key to our success as a global placement agent and advisor.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $114 billion across more than 160 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.



Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2021. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

