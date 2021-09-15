Winshear Announces Debt Settlement with Palamina Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WINS) (“Winshear” or the “Company”) reports that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it will be issuing 525,000 common shares of the Company to Palamina Corp., an insider of the Company and a related party. The shares will be issued at a price of C$0.08 per share to settle debt totaling US$33,700 (Cdn$42,000). The shares for debt is to settle an advance royalty payment of US$25,000 due September 19, 2021, and exploration and development costs incurred by Palamina as operator on the Company’s Gaban and Tinka projects. The shares are subject to a 4-month plus one day hold period.



Upon the issuance of the above shares, Palamina will own, in total, 10,525,000 common shares of the Company or 19.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The shares to be acquired by Palamina will be pursuant to a shares-for-debt settlement with the Company and will not be acquired on any stock exchange or other marketplace. The debt incurred is pursuant to a property purchase agreement (the “Property Agreement”) between Palamina and the Company covering the Company’s Gaban and Tinka properties located in Peru (see news release dated May 15, 2019). The Property Agreement was approved by independent board members at the time of signing and by the TSX Venture Exchange on September 19, 2019. The issuance of the shares for debt was undertaken to preserve the Company’s working capital.

This transaction is exempt from the valuation and shareholder exemption requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 pursuant to, in addition to other sections, ss. 5.5(a) and (c) and 5.7(1)(a) and (b) respectively of that Instrument. A material change report was not filed prior to Closing of this placement due to the uncertainty of knowing, in advance, when and if final TSXV approval would be obtained, if material details related to the issuance would change, and other material information. In the Company's opinion the shorter period for the filing of the material change report was unavoidable and reasonable and necessary in the circumstances.

About Winshear Gold Corp.

Winshear Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company that is currently advancing the Gaban Gold Project in the Puno region of Peru. Gaban is a possible hard-rock source for the modern-day alluvial gold rush underway in the Madre de Dios basin downstream. Winshear is investigating the project for potential to host significant volumes of potentially minable gold resource.

