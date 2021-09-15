KYN Capital Group Rebrands Company for Potential Huge Growth Ahead

CARSON CITY, NV, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce that it has updated its corporate brand and logo across several key verticals to prepare for huge potential growth over the next quarter and into 2022. These changes are set to take effect immediately.

This announcement comes as one of the biggest turning points in the future of KYN Capital Group as they are now prepared to launch their corporate website, a crypto exchange, NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens), home services marketplace, and a real estate services division. Also in early 2022, we can expect to see further expansion of services within their super app which also includes ticketing, and a ride sharing service. Their super app is set to be released on the Appstore and Google Play within the next few weeks.

“This has been one of the long-awaited changes we’ve needed for quite some time. Our team, partners, and future outlook has taken shape so it was important to have a cohesive and universal look across our entire suite of products and services,” says Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group.

KYN Capital has been able to build a great following over the past several months, despite not having the corporate presence it needed. The new changes announced today set in motion the key elements and vision for KYN Capital Group while abandoning any doubts that they are a company seeking long term success.

The new corporate website will be revealed within days while updates to their social media accounts are set to reflect changes today.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold™ on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

https://koinfoldpay.com/

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc.

info@kyncap.com