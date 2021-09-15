ME2C® Environmental Completes Initial Testing of its Rare Earth Element Technology

The Company to Continue with Testing of its Emerging Technology in REE Extraction & Processing to Provide a Path Forward to In-Field Tests

CORSICANA, TX, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today that Pennsylvania State University’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences has completed the initial round of testing to evaluate the Company’s new Rare Earth Element (REE) Technology.

The Company previously announced in June 2021 that Penn State had been retained to evaluate the Company’s Rare Earth Element (REE) Technology’s capture capacity and regeneration potential under certain conditions, which the Company suggested had yielded exciting results thus far.

“The initial results received by Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences will lead to the further testing and development of this emerging technology focused on rare earth capture, as well as the cleanup of coal ash ponds and wastewater from coal-fired power plants,” stated Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME 2 C Environmental. “We expect to have Penn State continue with the evaluation of the technology’s extraction capacity of certain rare earth elements as well as its regeneration potential and other factors necessary to move forward with pilot scale testing. The careful vetting of this technology was thoughtfully planned as we began down this path nearly two years ago in collaboration with Dr. Scott Drummond. We believe that the cleanup of coal ash ponds and runoff heavily contaminated with coal refuse is the leading environmental concern facing the U.S. and the energy sector today and we are hopeful to bring a cost-effective, environmentally sound solution to market as we move into early 2022.”

Continued MacPherson, “With confirmation of our technology’s ability to capture certain rare earth elements, we will continue to evaluate the commercial viability, including the ability to effectively reuse this sorbent. As we have previously announced, we expect to be able to move forward with in-field, pilot-scale testing later this year. The commercialization of this new technology will not only be very significant for the utility industry, as well as to environmental leaders, such as Michael Regan, Director of the EPA, who is actively working to impose stricter regulations for coal ash and wastewater, but to the growth and future path of our Company,” concluded MacPherson.

