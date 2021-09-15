Novamind to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novamind Inc. (CSE: NM | OTCQB: NVMDF | FSE: HN2) (“Novamind” or the “Company”), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce its participation in the Life Sciences Investor Forum, taking place virtually on Thursday, September 16 at 12:00 PM EST.



Join Novamind’s Chief Medical Officer and Director, Dr. Reid Robison, live as he presents the Company’s model for scaling access to psychedelic medicine through a multi-state, U.S. expansion of leading psychiatry clinics and clinical research sites. Investors are invited to participate in an open Q&A session following the presentation.

An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who are not able to join the event live.

