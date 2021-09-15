DMCNY Announces Silver Apple Honorees for 2021; Six Marketing Professionals and One Marketing Organization to be Feted

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achievement in data-driven marketing, as well as industry leadership in “giving back,” will garner spotlight status this November as the Direct Marketing Club of New York (DMCNY, dmcny.org) announces this year’s winners of the DMNCY Silver Apple awards, now marking its 37th year of celebration and recognition.



This year’s Silver Apple award, given for 25 or more years of outstanding leadership in the field, will be bestowed upon six individuals, as well as a corporate Silver Apple for 25 or more years of industry leadership by a company or organization.

The 2021 DMCNY Silver Apple Awards Gala will be held in person at Edison Ballroom, at 240 W 47th St (in Manhattan’s Times Square area), on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET. Registration is available here. The event is the organization’s leading fundraiser, with monies raised going toward scholarships for marketing students at local colleges and universities.

This year’s Silver Apple honorees include (LinkedIn profiles indicated):

Mack Burnett III, Business Architect and Growth Hacker, POWERFUL IMPACT, and Adjunct Instructor, Digital Strategy, Analytics, Content and Mobile, New York University (New York, NY)

Aaron Cano, Senior Vice President, Analytics and Marketing Operations, FreshDirect, and Principal Consultant, AC Consulting Services (Bethpage, NY)

Leslie Dukker Doty, Chief Executive Officer, Women in the Boardroom, and Advisory Board Member, ActionIQ (Edgewater, NJ)

Deborah Fain, Clinical Assistant Professor, Marketing, Pace University – Lubin School of Business, and Principal, Infomorphosis (New York, NY)

Donna Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Data Strategy, Alliant – The Audience Company (Brewster, NY)

Trish Wheaton, Principal and Founder, LEANING OUT, and Senior Consultant, The Artemis Partnership (New York, NY, and Toronto, Canada)



The corporate Silver Apple honor goes to Trusted Media Brands (New York, NY), a portfolio of community-powered brands that reach nearly 60 million people nationwide across food, home, lifestyle and wellness content — powered by insights and data-driven marketing solutions. Among its brands are Reader’s Digest, Family Handyman, Taste of Home, Birds and Blooms, and The Healthy.

"Influence, leadership and impact are all hallmarks of Silver Apple honorees — all of whom give back to the health and growth of data-driven marketing in myriad ways," said DMCNY President Ginger Conlon, thought leadership director, Genesys. "These honorees were nominated by their peers and chosen by our awards selection committee, which this year included a past club president, previous Silver Apple honorees, and several marketing industry leaders. On November 4, we’ll toast their success — together for the first time since 2019 — inspiring a current and next generation of marketing leaders as only DMCNY can do."

Group and individual ticket sales are underway, and space will be limited to 30 tables. For pricing and availability of half or full tables, visit the registration page or contact Kathleen Doran at admin@dmcny.org, (646) 741-4771. Sponsorship packages also are available for this event and may be arranged through Kathleen, as well.

About Direct Marketing Club of New York

The Direct Marketing Club of New York (dmcny.org) has served the direct marketing field since the club’s founding in 1926 – and today encompasses all facets of integrated, data-driven marketing across all media categories. Serving the Greater New York region through its live educational events and summits, virtual events, networking events, and website, DMCNY is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. DMCNY also provides financial support in the form of scholarships to several New York City colleges’ and universities’ direct and interactive marketing programs.