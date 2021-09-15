Verusen Announces Proof of Value Challenge to Showcase AI Solutions that Achieve Supply Chain Successes in 90 days

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The supply chain is an ever-moving target that can keep companies profitable or cost them through miscalculated procurement strategies or untimely inventory mismanagement. Verusen , the Atlanta-based supply chain innovator that uses an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform to digitally transform the connected supply chain, today announced its new 90-Day Proof of Value Challenge to show Fortune 1000 companies how they can achieve guaranteed supply chain success using the Verusen AI supply chain platform.



After dozens of success stories helping multi-national organizations both optimize and gain better visibility into their supply chain and inventories, Verusen guarantees supply chain success within 90 days to companies that participate in the challenge. Given the current state of the global supply chain, with product shortages and delays across thousands of market segments, it’s the right time for companies to engage and take the challenge.

The Verusen AI solution

Verusen integrates its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform to help companies improve their decision-making processes to enable a faster, more efficient, and issue-free supply chain. The Verusen Platform includes inventory optimization and materials harmonization, multi-echelon materials management, and strategic supplier alignment. By implementing Verusen’s platform companies can transform their approach to working capital optimization, operational risk reduction, and build a more resilient supply network.

“Supply chain success in 90 days or less? Yes, we’re confident that Verusen’s Materials Management Intelligence can achieve that for our customers,” said Paul Noble, founder and CEO of Verusen. “Verusen delivers material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence to complex global supply chains. Our platform brings together material data across legacy systems and processes while helping customers to reduce supplier and operational risk. Because of our proven wins with customers’ supply chain issues, we invite new customers to come on board and find out how we can help turn your supply chain issues into successes in 90 days.”

To learn more about how Verusen can digitally transform your organization’s supply chain systems read “ How Materials Management Transformation Can Spruce Up Your Supply Chain ” and check out these customer value stories by industry for more insights.

To find out more about the Verusen 90-Day Proof of Value Challenge visit: https://verusen.com/90-day-challenge/

