CoPeace Announces Strategic Partnership with Compost Colorado

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoPeace entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Compost Colorado (CoCo) to provide impact and business expertise and investment, the organizations announced Wednesday. CoPeace, through its subsidiaries, CoPeace Finance (CoFi) and CoPeace Marketing (CoMa), will provide financial, marketing, and operational support and services to Compost Colorado. Additionally, CoPeace will add CoCo to its strategic investment portfolio of holdings.



“We’re excited to partner with Compost Colorado,” CoPeace COO and CFO, Ed Tepper said. “They are offering a transformational business model and unique service offering that has direct, sustainable impact in the Colorado community. Our team looks forward to helping CoCo optimize operations, grow its market reach, and expand its environmental and social impact.”

Founded in 2018, Compost Colorado provides at-home compost pick-up, turning food waste, paper products, and plant materials into living soil. CoCo offers an easy and accessible way for anyone to participate in reducing greenhouse gases, reducing the reliance on landfills, and supporting the local community. CoCo’s innovative ‘bucket swap’ model leverages their collection routes to integrate a sustainable delivery service, allowing members to conveniently shop on their online store to source local, eco-friendly products.

“We’re very honored for the opportunity to learn and grow with CoPeace,” Compost Colorado founder and CEO Vann Fussell said. “CoCo grew over 300% in 2020! By working closely with CoPeace, we will develop internally and position ourselves to grow for the long-term future. We’re excited to work with a team just as tenacious and focused on fighting climate change.”

The agreement also includes equity stake in Compost Colorado, further aligning the mission and vision of both companies. CoCo becomes the sixth company of the CoPeace holding company portfolio with the strategic investment.

CoPeace is a diversified ESG impact holding company which invests in growing companies demonstrating positive measurable impact and strong fiscal health. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, CoFi, CoMa, and CoSpo (CoPeace Sport), CoPeace offers a wide range of business, marketing, financial, and operational services to for-profit companies demonstrating positive environmental or social impact.