Go1, Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning in partnership to develop business leaders of tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go1 , the world’s largest corporate education content hub for on-demand training and resources, today announced a partnership with Harvard Business Publishing (HBP) Corporate Learning aimed at helping organizations develop future leaders with high-quality, world-class leadership solutions.



With this announcement, Go1 users can now access Harvard ManageMentor to build skills in leadership and management that reflect the most timely and timeless ideas. Leveraging this impactful and engaging experience, learners can unlock their leadership potential and put learning into action on important topics including global collaboration, strategic thinking, change management, finance essentials, digital intelligence, innovation, and more.

“We’re proud to partner with Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning, a globally trusted and respected brand in business and lifelong education,” said Basem Emera, Go1 Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances.

“The courses are continuously updated to keep up with the pace of change, which means learners will always receive materials with real-life, positive impact and have access to on-demand resources featuring industry experts.”

“Leadership and learning matter more than ever as we strive to remain agile, collaborative, and productive in today’s environment,” Ian Fanton, Harvard Business Publishing Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Learning, said. Today’s leaders want learning that builds skills for the future, and our partnership with Go1 will help address specific business challenges across any industry.”

Smaller organizations using Go1, with some geographic restrictions, can access Harvard ManageMentor as part of their premium subscription to the Go1 Content Hub .

Interested in finding out more? Reach out to your Customer Success Manager or learn more here .

About Go1

Go1 makes it easy for organizations to learn, with the world's most comprehensive online library of learning resources. Go1 pulls the world's top online learning providers into one place, delivering all the learning an organization needs in a single solution. With over 3.5 million learners – and growing – Go1 is a world leader in online learning.

Go1 has raised over US$280M in total funding from investors including AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Larsen Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, M12, Our Innovation Fund, Oxford University, Salesforce Ventures, SEEK, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, TEN13, and Y Combinator. To learn more, visit www.go1.com .

About Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning

With more than 25 years of success delivering dynamic learning experiences to the world’s biggest brands, Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning partners with Global 2000 companies to co-create leadership-development solutions that align with strategy and engage learners. The company combines unrivalled subject-matter expertise and scale with unmatched flexibility and contextualisation to bring the right programs to the right learners in the most useful ways. From highly focused executive leadership programs to enterprise-wide engagements for thousands of global employees, each learning experience leverages the remarkable depth and breadth of Harvard Business School and Harvard Business Review resources, industry experts, technology-enabled and user-friendly solutions, and a creative, collaborative mindset to help clients discover something new. To learn more, visit www.harvardbusiness.org .

