New Report Shows 89% of Diabetics Worry About Broken Insulin Vials

AUBURN, Ala., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiO2 Materials Science , a privately owned U.S.-based advanced materials science company, today released the findings from its new report: The Impact of Broken Insulin Vials On Diabetics.

From June 30 to July 8, 2021, 1,000 American adults with Type 2 diabetes who take insulin through a syringe injection were surveyed. The survey was conducted online via PollFish using organic sampling through Random Device Engagement (RDE).

"These findings confirm our belief that despite being widely used, borosilicate glass comes with many drawbacks that directly put patients at risk," said Lawrence Ganti, President at SiO2 Materials Science. "Borosilicate glass isn't just used for insulin, but for thousands of other drugs, which means millions of patients are feeling the same worries, facing the same breakage and loss of medication, and being put at risk on a daily basis — simply because the industry has failed to innovate on a century-old product. It's time for the industry to rethink glass and stop being dependent on a material that hasn't evolved in over 100 years."

Key Findings:

89% of insulin users are worried about vial breakage . 56% regularly worry about breaking, cracking, or damaging insulin, and 33% are somewhat worried. Since there are 32.6 million Americans who have Type 2 diabetes, this translates into 29 million Americans who are worried about vial breakage.

. 56% regularly worry about breaking, cracking, or damaging insulin, and 33% are somewhat worried. Since there are 32.6 million Americans who have Type 2 diabetes, this translates into 29 million Americans who are worried about vial breakage. 27% of respondents drop and break an insulin vial at least once a month. Additionally, 25% drop and break a vial once every six months, and 30% drop and break a vial once a year — which means that it's a common issue.

Additionally, 25% drop and break a vial once every six months, and 30% drop and break a vial once a year — which means that it's a common issue. 68% have had a broken vial cause them to miss an insulin treatment. Two-thirds of individuals with diabetes can't administer their medication due simply to bad packaging.

Two-thirds of individuals with diabetes can't administer their medication due simply to bad packaging. 60% have taken insulin from a broken or cracked vial. This puts them at risk for injecting tainted medication, as well as other possible infections.

About SiO2 Materials Science:

SiO2 Materials Science is an advanced materials science corporation introducing breakthrough disruptive technology serving the biopharma, molecular diagnostic, and consumer healthcare industries. The company is located in Auburn, Alabama. The company has deep partnerships with leading professors at the foremost research universities such as University of California - Santa Barbara, University of Chicago, and MIT. For more information, visit www.sio2ms.com.

