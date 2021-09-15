ESE Signs Multiyear Agreement with FIA, the Governing Body of World Motor Sport, for Marketing Rights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce its multiyear agreement with the World Motor Sport governing body to provide ESE’s Digital Motorsports brand with marketing rights for the FIA Rally Star, the new-for-2021 global talent selection programme. The partnership will allow the FIA and Digital Motorsports to further enhance the global reach of the FIA Rally Star project.



This season, the FIA Rally Star selected drivers aged between 17 and 26 from the National Finals and from 17 #RallyAtHome Challenges to move forward to next season’s Continental Finals.

The Digital Challenge and #RallyAtHome Challenge feature the WRC 9 simulation racing game. The use of WRC 9 widens the search for the next FIA World Rally Championship star by including gamers as well as conventional motor sport competitors.

ESE and Digital Motorsports are focused on esports, gaming and sim racing and are well placed to market FIA Rally Star around the world.

Yves Matton, FIA Rally Star Director commented: “We have been delighted with the uptake for FIA Rally Star. The FIA understands the landscape is changing for the current and next generation of motor sport competitors and fans. The FIA is all about inclusivity in its search for ‘The Next One.’ We look forward to working with Digital Motorsports on FIA Rally Star.”

“The addition of Digital Motorsport alongside FIA Rally Star from here on will bring a wider-reaching understanding of what we’re doing and how we’re globalising a previously unrivalled talent development programme,” added Yves Matton.

Niall Maher, CEO at Digital Motorsports, stated: “Digital Motorsports is very proud to be a part of the FIA vision for an all-inclusive, all-access program for detecting young talent. The FIA encourages development in digital and esports sectors, which are key to engagement with new generations and will play an increasingly significant role in achieving diversity and true accessibility for all in motorsport. We are completely aligned in this vision by combining our world-leading technology with a genuine desire for inclusivity, to embrace diversity across all sections of society. I truly believe everyone can have access to a global motorsports community through our professionally operated online races and turnkey simulator solutions to be become ‘The Next One.’”

About FIA

The FIA is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation of the world’s leading motoring organisations. Founded in 1904, with headquarters in Paris, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is a non-profit making association. It brings together 245 international motoring and sporting organisations from 146 countries on five continents. Its member clubs represent millions of motorists and their families.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.ese.gg

