Vital Decisions Launches Its Free, Online Advance Care Planning Platform in Spanish

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Decisions today launches a Spanish language option for its online advance care planning platform, My Living Voice -- as part of a core commitment to advancing health literacy and equity.



“There are 41 million native Spanish speakers in the United States. With a bilingual team of clinical specialists working alongside individuals facing complicated health situations, we know the importance of making decisions and expressing what’s important in a person’s native language,” says Lauren Brophy, Vital Decisions’ Product Manager. “We also know the subtleties of the Spanish language -- especially when it comes to personal values, cultural constructs, and complex medical scenarios -- so we leaned heavily on our Spanish bilingual specialists to ensure My Living Voice embodies all of those nuances.”

My Living Voice is a free, quick, and easy way for individuals to select and document a health care proxy, and express their wishes for care in the event of a health crisis. The newly launched Spanish option is easily selected via toggle switch by the user, with a mobile-friendly experience.

Spanish speakers engaged in Vital Decisions’ flagship Living Well Program now also have the ability to benefit from advance care planning support, in their native language, from start-to-finish. Members engage with a Spanish-speaking Specialist to talk about their care decisions, receive educational materials, and have their personalized care plan documented and uploaded into My Living Voice en Español.

“We aim to ensure Spanish-speaking clients feel heard, supported, and empowered in their healthcare decisions,” says Tracy Brubaker, Chief Operations Officer of Vital Decisions. “With My Living Voice now in Spanish, we’re taking another step forward in providing all people with access to advance care planning documentation. This is one of many investments we have made this year in our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We know there is more that needs to be done, and we are up to the challenge.”

Vital Decisions fosters diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as a central tenet of its organizational mission. DEI shapes its strategies to support, employ, and serve all individuals and identities. An emphasis on scalable and diverse staff hiring resulted in an expanded bilingual team to better serve diverse clients all across the United States, and expanded educational materials ensures people of all reading levels can better understand all steps in the health care decision-making process.

Explore My Living Voice en Español by visiting: www.mylivingvoice.com.

About Vital Decisions

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, Vital Decisions ensures that the care of individuals with serious illness or in a medical crisis aligns with their values and wishes. Enabled by behavioral science methodologies, proprietary analytics, and clinical experts, Vital Decisions provides collaborative decision-making and advance care planning support for all members of a health plan’s population through a suite of telehealth and digital solutions. The services help individuals and their families think through, communicate, and document their preferences to ensure their care is aligned with their wishes - now and in the future as their medical situation changes. Vital Decisions’ solutions include personalized discussions with highly trained clinical specialists, education and referrals to palliative care, hospice and other available services, and online tools to document and share advance care preferences. These result in improved quality and high satisfaction among individuals, their families, and their doctors. For more information visit www.vitaldecisions.net.

