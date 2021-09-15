Uniformity Labs, Inc. Appoints Gary Brown as Vice President Finance

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniformity Labs (Uniformity), a leading additive manufacturing (AM) company that is revolutionizing industrial 3D printing processes, has appointed Gary Brown to the position of Vice President, Finance, reporting directly to founder and CEO Adam Hopkins.



Gary is an operationally-focused finance leader who brings extensive international financial management skills in both start-up and large public companies. He has a long track record of success driving performance improvements and leading successful change initiatives, mergers, and acquisitions, process improvement, and adoption of new technology. He held several senior executive positions at NASDAQ-listed Sanmina, leading finance and IT teams and as VP Operations Finance at unicorn construction and technology start-up Katerra.

“The appointment of Gary is of great benefit to Uniformity,” said Adam Hopkins. “He is as familiar with the start-up environment as he is with public company operations. His deep financial and operational experience will bring another level of leadership discipline to our company as we continue to grow our business.”

“Uniformity is in the right space at the right time with ground-breaking AM technology that is critical for industrial innovation,” said Gary Brown. “I am delighted to join their impressive management team at this exciting point in their development and to do my part to drive the next phase of growth.”

Uniformity Labs develops breakthrough material and software solutions to accelerate and expand global commercial/industrial 3D printing (AM) markets. Its patented technology uniquely enables fully dense printing with minimal shrinkage of binder jetting materials, delivering significant cost savings, speed, and quality improvements across all mainstream AM printers. Uniformity’s feedstock materials and print processes dramatically impact the AM value chain by increasing the reliability and efficiency of printing.

For more information, please visit our website – www.uniformitylabs.com

Media contact:

Frank De Maria – 347 647 0284

frank.demaria@purposefulcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f76823d4-0fbb-4289-87da-9a1f26e07243