The Workforce Seeks to Move Toward Freelancing, Abandoning Traditional Ways of Working: FlexTal Survey Finds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FlexTal™, in partnership with Entrepreneur Media, released their Q2 Workforce Report, reviewing the trends that influenced the U.S. workforce in the second quarter of 2021, and published survey results gathered from working professionals and freelancers. FlexTal's survey discovered that 40 percent of workers would consider leaving their current job to pursue a freelance career. Similarly, 40 percent of workers say they would consider quitting their current job if their employer did not continue to be flexible regarding remote work, exhibiting a shift in how workers envision their ideal workplace and career.

In 2020, the workforce was changed forever. Workers were forced to adapt to remote work and many lost their jobs when organizations no longer had the money to remain fully staffed. As we enter the next phase of returning to a sense of normal in 2021, workers have changed their perspective on how work should be and are leading their career decisions with these new ideas in mind.

"In 2021, workers value something entirely different from traditional standards of work," says Danny Beckett Jr., Founder and CEO of FlexTal. "Now, they want the flexibility to comfortably fit work around their lifestyle and have independence to focus on doing the work they love with none of the corporate nonsense."

"People want control over their lives and their careers and are increasingly discovering that they can do that by striking out on their own," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "The past year and a half has of course been massively disruptive to businesses and individual careers alike, and the data from this report suggests that there are many more shifts to come."

The Q2 Workforce Report provides valuable insights into the current trends happening surrounding workers, freelancers, and employers, and how these shifts will affect one another moving in Q3. It comes at a time where the transition to normal has begun, and the changes that occurred over the past year and a half will affect how we rebuild the workforce and the way we work as a whole.

*FlexTal and Entrepreneur Media created the survey in partnership, which was promoted to general audiences and its subscribers/members primarily through social media and website traffic. A multi-question and multiple choice format was used using the Typeform platform. The survey ran from May 11, 2021 to June 9, 2021.

