Velocity Risk Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance

Nashville, TN, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Risk today announced it has been named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

Velocity Risk provides best-in-class specialty property insurance for catastrophe-prone areas. They have an appetite for uncommon risk, solutions-focused underwriting, outstanding claims management and a belief in the value of relationships, speed and transparency and being in it for the long haul.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a great place to work,” stated Carey Elzey, Head of Human Resources. “Velocity Risk was built by a team of people who wanted to do things differently, who ask ‘why?’ and ‘why not?’, push the edge and embrace change. It is that uncommon approach that fuels our culture, where our employees thrive. Ultimately, we want to create an environment where our employees are given uncommon opportunities to experience an uncommon career.”

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year’s report features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be unveiled as a sponsored content supplement in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance.com.

About Velocity Risk Underwriters, LLC

Velocity Risk Underwriters, LLC (VRU) is committed to coastal customers, offering property coverage to homes and businesses most at risk from severe storms and other catastrophes. VRU is licensed in 50 states as a general agency and underwrites property programs through “A” rated carriers. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. For more information visit velocityrisk.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram @VelocityRisk or Facebook.com/VelocityRiskUnderwriters.

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges.

In addition to a monthly print magazine, Business Insurance provides essential news via its website, BusinessInsurance.com; daily and weekly e-newsletters; and breaking news via email news alerts. To subscribe, please contact Business Insurance at info@businessinsurance.com.

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies,” and “Best Employers” programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.