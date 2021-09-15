The CEO and Founder of FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training Platform, to speak at Jefferies Fitness and Wellness Summit on the success of at-home fitness

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , known for its personalized fitness offerings such as its premier virtual personal training platform, FlexItPRO™ , announces that Austin Cohen, Founder and CEO, will be speaking on a panel at the Jefferies Fitness and Wellness Summit in New York City on September 15, 2021.



Cohen will be joining other industry leading professionals on "The Boom Story of At-Home Fitness" panel to discuss the rapid growth of the virtual fitness landscape. Cohen will be joined by leaders from Tonal Fitness, Echelon Fit, and Tru Grit to discuss the opportunities presented by the shifting fitness landscape, and how their companies rose to meet those opportunities.

FlexIt gained prominence for its pay-per-minute gym access, which allowed users to enter respected gym brands and boutique fitness studios while only paying for the time they use. During the pandemic, FlexIt shifted its attention to virtual fitness, building a Virtual Personal Training platform with input from personal trainers and fitness experts to create the most customized and personalized experience possible.

With the launch of Virtual Personal Training, FlexIt has become a leader in customized fitness, making qualified personal trainers accessible to everyone through live, two-way virtual training that allows users to reach health goals safely and efficiently. FlexIt's Gym Access and Virtual Personal Training now coexist as a part of FlexIt's ecosystem, along with other fitness accessibility initiatives.

FlexIt's Virtual Personal Training platform was designed with proprietary technology to maximize the efficiency of in-person fitness with the advantages and conveniences of virtual solutions. In session, features like timers, music-integration, and on-screen form correction ensure users stay engaged and safe for the entirety of their workout. Out of session, users can take advantage of personalized individual workouts, health planning touchpoints, and fitness goal consultations with FlexIt's expert Performance Coaches.

"At FlexIt, our mission is always to connect people to the most convenient, most accessible, and most effective fitness possible," said Austin Cohen, "When the definition of what that meant changed dramatically, we had to find new ways of connecting people to their ideal fitness solution. Now as we continue to grow and the fitness industry changes, we look forward to opportunities like this to engage with industry leaders and organizations to ensure that we thrive with the changes."

The Jefferies Fitness and Wellness Summit features a variety of companies across the fitness and wellness sectors. The summit consists of a comprehensive schedule of fitness education, including panels and fireside chats, providing attendees with the opportunity to meet one-on-one and in small group settings.

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. has been recognized by Men's Journal and U.S. News and World Report as a leading fitness and personal training platform. FlexIt's mission is to empower consumers to experience fitness in a flexible manner that is in accordance with their lifestyles and goals; FlexIt connects consumers with the best fitness options, Wherever, Whenever®. FlexIt offers access to certified personal trainers from well-known national and local fitness brands as well as access to thousands of fitness clubs nationwide, while only paying for the time used. FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while creating new business opportunities and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs and trainers. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/667d74ec-272b-48d9-8673-2d21fcae6033