DeJesus Dental Group Dentist Receives State and National Recognition

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Phillip DeJesus of DeJesus Dental Group has recently been honored with two major distinctions in the Field of Dentistry. The National Consumer Advisory Board has named Dr. DeJesus as one of America's Best Dentists for 2021. Dentists from around the country are nominated each year by the selection committee or by fellow colleagues and patients. Nominees must complete an application and undergo a credentials check to ensure that all dentists chosen for the recognition hold the appropriate credentials, training, and experience and remain committed to providing top-quality dental care. Being chosen as a Best Dentist is an incredible honor, and one that Dr. DeJesus is proud to have achieved multiple times throughout his storied career.

Additionally, Dr. DeJesus has recently been named a Top Dentist by Connecticut Magazine . Each year, the publication conducts a survey among over 3,000 dental professionals who recommend a fellow Connecticut Dentist whom they respect and consider to be top in the field. Nominations from others in the dental community are the only way to receive this honor. Dr. DeJesus has also received this award several times throughout his 25 years of serving Fairfield County.

"After an extremely difficult year, it's an even greater honor to be recognized for both of these awards. While it's my name on the plaques, there's no way any of this is possible without the dedication and support of our team," said Dr. DeJesus.

About DeJesus Dental Group

The DeJesus Dental Group has provided excellent family dental care to Bridgeport, Shelton, and all of Fairfield County for more than 25 years. Both of our local offices provide a full range of dental care treatments, including cosmetic procedures like dental veneers and teeth whitening, orthodontic care and restorative dentistry treatments like dental crowns and dental implants. We are proud to have served the Fairfield County community for the past 25 years and look forward to helping you have and maintain healthy teeth and gums for a lifetime.

For more information please visit https://dejesusdental.com

Please direct all press-related inquires to Mr. Richard Lamendola, Founder and Brand Strategist at brandbliss, a branding and marketing company for service-based businesses. Mr. Lamendola can be reached at hello@brandbliss.net.

